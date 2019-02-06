Michigan 77, Rutgers 65
Michigan guard Jordan Poole protects the ball as he is guarded by Rutgers guard Peter Kiss during the first half of their game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole protects the ball as he is guarded by Rutgers guard Peter Kiss during the first half of their game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan guard Jordan Poole dunks the ball during the first half.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole dunks the ball during the first half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan guard Charles Matthews drives to the basket as he is guarded by Rutgers center Myles Johnson.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews drives to the basket as he is guarded by Rutgers center Myles Johnson. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers shoots over Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi.
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers shoots over Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis attempts to get by Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis attempts to get by Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis drives to the basket as Rutgers guard Montez Mathis defends.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis drives to the basket as Rutgers guard Montez Mathis defends. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Rutgers guard Geo Baker attempts to block a shot by Michigan guard Jordan Poole.
Rutgers guard Geo Baker attempts to block a shot by Michigan guard Jordan Poole. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson dunks over Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half.
Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson dunks over Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson shoots as Rutgers guard Geo Baker defends.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson shoots as Rutgers guard Geo Baker defends. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan guard Charles Matthews goes up with a shot as Rutgers forward Shaq Carter defends.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews goes up with a shot as Rutgers forward Shaq Carter defends. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis shoots as Rutgers guard Geo Baker defends during the second half.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis shoots as Rutgers guard Geo Baker defends during the second half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half.
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell reacts during the first half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan coach John Beilein talks to the referee during the second half.
Michigan coach John Beilein talks to the referee during the second half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis drives to the basket as Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson defends.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis drives to the basket as Rutgers center Shaquille Doorson defends. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis goes up with a shot between Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi, left, and center Myles Johnson.
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis goes up with a shot between Rutgers forward Eugene Omoruyi, left, and center Myles Johnson. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Michigan guard Jordan Poole dunks the ball during the first half.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole dunks the ball during the first half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell watches during the second half.
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell watches during the second half. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
    Piscataway, N.J. — Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis credited Rutgers’ Eugene Omoruyi for taking him under his wing and teaching him much of what he knows.

    On Tuesday night, Omoruyi might’ve regretted it.

    Brazdeikis poured in a team-high 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and outperformed Omoruyi in a battle of former Orangeville Prep teammates in No. 7 Michigan’s 77-65 win at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

    “He was actually my roommate the first year of prep school for me,” said Brazdeikis, who added he’s still good friends with Omoruyi after spending the 2016-17 season together.

    “It doesn't matter who I'm playing against. The other team is the enemy, so it's a blank face every time I play an opponent. Whoever is guarding me, it doesn't matter. I always look at it the same way.”

    The duo guarded each other on both ends for much of the contest. And despite giving up 25 pounds and two years experience to Omoruyi, Brazdeikis got the upper hand early by scoring Michigan’s first eight points and knocking down his first two attempts from 3-point range.

    Michigan coach talks about his team responding from a loss at Iowa with a 77-65 win at Rutgers on Tuesday. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

    “He's definitely big,” Brazdeikis said. “In high school he would bully me. Now I wouldn't say he bullies me.

    “It takes a lot of energy to defend a guy like that and then go along the offensive end and create plays and stuff like that. That's the kind of player I want to be. I want to be a two-way player that can defend and (perform) on the offensive end as well.”

    Brazdeikis put that on full display. He muscled his way to the rim on several occasions and drew a team-high six fouls. He also exploited Rutgers’ struggles on defensive switches at the four by thriving in pick-and-pop situations with junior guard Zavier Simpson to the tune of a career-high five made 3-pointers.

    Then on the other end, Brazdeikis more than held his own. He came up with a pair of key defensive stops on back-to-back possessions in the final minutes and made Omoruyi put up 17 shots to reach to 21 points. 

    “It was tremendous,” Michigan coach John Beilein said of Brazdeikis’ defensive effort. “And you know they went to high school together and they know each other pretty well. There they are battling against each other and Iggy has got this unique task where he's playing  because we play with two small forwards somebody has got to guard the other team's four. Then the next game he's guarding a stretch four who is mobile, can move and can fly around.

    “I'm always concerned about when you're in a wrestling match at one end and then you've got to shoot an open 3 at the other end. That's hard to do. He was great in so many ways.”

    Perhaps no way was better than his ability to come up with a response any time Rutgers punched back and threatened to go on a run in the second half.

    When Omoruyi and the Scarlet Knights trimmed the deficit to 10 four times over a nearly eight-minute stretch, it was Brazdeikis who made sure it never dipped to single digits. He came through with big shot after big shot from beyond the arc  three times to be exact  to push the lead back to 13 and keep Rutgers out of striking distance.

    “Every time we made a mistake on the defensive end he made us pay,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “He was really good. And he drove it by us, too. He's one of the best young guys in the league and he played that way.”

    Slam dunks

    Former Wolverine and current Brooklyn Nets standout Caris LeVert was on hand for the game and met with the team following the win.

    … Dating back to Feb. 2017, Michigan has won 13 straight games after coming off a loss.

    … Michigan improved to 11-0 all-time against Rutgers.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

     

