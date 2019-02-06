Meet Michigan's 2019 recruiting class
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite), with analysis from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. All attended a Michigan camp in June and not long after committed to the Wolverines. He has told his hometown paper he will probably add about 25 pounds once he arrives in Ann Arbor to get ready for Division I play. He had offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. He also participated in an Ohio State camp and visited other Big Ten schools like Indiana and Purdue. All is ranked No. 11 in the state by 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Barnhart had offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Arizona State, among others, but chose Michigan over Michigan State and Indiana. Although an offensive lineman, Barnhart quickly took to Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who recruits the area. He also knew offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was at Minnesota in 2017 and recruited Barnhart then. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @k_ballin_
Fullscreen
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG,
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. Carpenter is ranked No. 20 in Ohio by 247Sports and No. 32 at his position. He was the Anthony Munoz Foundation Division I offensive lineman of the year in 2017 and had offers from Clemson, Nebraska, Louisville and Cincinnati, among others. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village,
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif., RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Charbonnet is considered by recruiting analysts to be the best running back recruit to commit to Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh. Oaks Christian is a dominant program, so for Charbonnet to stand out on a roster full of talent says plenty. Early on he was West Coast heavy as far as his college interests, including USC, UCLA and Oregon. He played some as a freshman, but during his sophomore season he got on a lot of radars after rushing for 169 yards and six touchdowns against Murrieta Valley. (Status: SIGNED) Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T Washington,
Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T Washington, 6-0, 186, five stars. Hill is the No. 1-rated safety and No. 7 player overall 247Sports composite. He helped lead his team to the 6A Division II state title as a junior, and as a senior the team had a semifinal finish. During his senior season, Hill had 93 tackles, including nine for loss, and three forced fumbles. As a receiver he had 13 catches, with seven going for touchdowns. He is Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year and will play in the All-American Bowl. (Status: SIGNED) Greg Powers, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross,
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross, Ga., DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, four stars. Hinton was a two-way player who excelled on the defensive line and was first-team all-state. He has become the fourth player from his school in the last five years to be invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He is ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 5 at his position. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @thechrishinton
Fullscreen
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose back, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars. Jackson had 10 FBS scholarship offers, including USC and California, but he ultimately picked Michigan over Oregon and Oregon State. He also became close with 7-on-7 quarterback teammate Cade McNamara during the summer. McNamara also committed to Michigan. Jackson ranked No. 39 in California. (Status: SIGNED) Shotgun Spratling/USCFootball.com
Fullscreen
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Brunswick School, Greenwich,
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn., 6-3, 195 pounds, four stars. Johnson, who chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State, had a big senior season for Brunswick School with 826 yards on 50 catches and he had 12 touchdowns. The Bruins were 8-2 and made the Class A championship game. He was a co-captain and was the league’s co-offensive player of the year. He also was All-New England Class A First Team for the second straight year. (Status: SIGNED) Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH,
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Johnson wrote a first-person story for the Treasure Coast Palm and announced his decision to play for Michigan saying, “I like the bond the teammates had and the overall feel on campus. It feels like a place I can call home.” During his junior season he threw for 1,336 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 526 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the publication’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-2018. (Status: COMMITTED) Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C.,
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C., S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. The third-ranked player in Washington, D.C., Johnson made his announcement he was heading to Michigan during The Opening Finals in Texas this summer. He had also reportedly considered Arizona, Boston College, Alabama, and Penn State. He also played at receiver in high school. (Status: COMMITTED) 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Jones, a top offensive lineman from Georgia, joined the class after Nolan Rumler and will add depth to the tackle position. He also had offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, and Indiana, among others. He is ranked No. 21 in the state by 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) Keith Niebuhr, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6,
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6, 310 pounds, four stars. Keegan told his hometown Northwest Herald that his decision to attend Michigan “came down to the wire.” He said he went over the pros and cons of a number of potential destinations with his family. Among his finalists were Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, but he chose the Wolverines over Georgia and Penn State. “It’s the rest of my life,” he told the Northwest Herald. “I really took everything into account. I went through everything – family, academics, football, the campus – just everything, and put it together, and Michigan was the one.” Keegan, coincidentally, has family in Livonia. (Status: SIGNED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot,
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot, 170 pounds, three stars. Kent is ranked No. 45 in the state of Ohio and was spotted by Michigan during a camp earlier this summer. He was then invited to a Michigan camp where he won the receiver MVP and was offered. He said he was surprised by the offer and almost committed on the spot, but discussed it with his parents and after a few more visits to Ann Arbor, committed to Michigan in early August. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1,
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. McNamara had been a Notre Dame commit until early March when he also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC and Michigan. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada after his junior season after throwing for 44 touchdowns and 3,470 yards. He is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 11 at his position. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla.,
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla., DE, 6-5, 255 pounds, four stars. Morris had been committed to Florida State – where his father, Mike Morris Sr., was an offensive lineman – since February 2016. He visited Michigan in the summer and then flipped his commitment in early September after the Wolverines’ win over Western Michigan. He is No. 48 among players ranked in Florida. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. Newburg is ranked No. 32 in the state and was the first player from Ohio to commit to this class. He picked UM over Michigan State and Iowa, among others. He had been recruited by Ohio State, but the Buckeyes never made an offer, and Newburg committed to Michigan in early April after visiting OSU. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5,
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. He played his first year of organized football in 2017. Ojabo’s family moved from Nigeria to Aberdeen, Scotland in 2007. He moved in with a host family and began attending the academy two years ago. He also played soccer and basketball and is ranked the No. 7 player in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Fullscreen
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars. Perry had been committed to Georgia for nearly a year when he decided to de-commit and reopen his recruitment. He held a number of offers, but ultimately committed to Michigan on Nov. 19. He is ranked No. 22 in the state and No. 22 nationally at his position. He told The Michigan Insider he chose Michigan because of “the athletics and the academics combined.” (Status: SIGNED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4,
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. Rumler was a captain one of the top teams in the state, which has gone 57-3 the last four seasons. Hoban won Division III and Division II state titles the last two years. The guard made 58 starts for Hoban. Rumler is rated No. 5 in the state. (Status: SIGNED) 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds,
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars. Sainristil is the top-ranked player in Massachusetts. He was committed to Virginia Tech, but reopened his recruitment and had plenty of suitors, including Wisconsin, Boston College and Syracuse, among others, but in early November he committed to Michigan. He had three interceptions in one game this fall. Don Brown, not surprisingly, led the recruitment of Sainristil, who visited Michigan for the Penn State game. (Status: SIGNED) Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Smith told The Detroit News in an interview earlier this year that he chose Michigan over a number of programs, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia and Alabama, among others, because he likes the Wolverines’ “tradition, the way they want their players to carry themselves.” He was also partial to Michigan because of defensive line coach Greg Mattison. Smith is ranked No. 4 in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Fullscreen
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale,
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-0, 190 pounds, four stars. During an official visit to Michigan last weekend, Solomon flipped his commitment from Miami ( Fla.) to the Wolverines. He is the No. 10-ranked outside linebacker in the country and No. 28 player in Florida. He completed his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas with a team-high 63 tackles on a defense that yielded an averaged 9.2 points a game. The Raiders were Class 7A runners-up. (Status: SIGNED) Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds,
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Not surprisingly, defensive coordinator Don Brown was the first to contact Stewart because of the Northeast connection. Stewart visited Michigan in the spring then stopped at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Texas, among others. But he stuck with his initial impressions of Michigan and committed in April. He is the No. 6-ranked player in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Fullscreen
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB,
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. Thomas, who happened to be Michigan’s first commit way back on June 24, 2017, was at IMG Academy when he pledged but then transferred to St. Thomas More for his final season. He had a number of offers, including Clemson, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon and West Virginia. He is ranked No. 24 nationally at his position and fifth in the state. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0,
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Turner transferred to IMG for his final season so he could play cornerback and is ranked No. 52 overall in the state. He played for North Gwinnett in Georgia as a safety during his junior season. The team won a state title. Turner is ranked No. 41 among cornerbacks. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @djturner_2019
Fullscreen
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio,
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio, S, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars. Velazquez committed to Ohio State in September 2016 to play baseball for Ohio State, but Michigan then came calling and said he could play football and baseball for the Wolverines. He committed in June. He’s the No. 1 baseball player in Ohio in the 2019 class and told the Columbus Dispatch he loves both sports but baseball is “more natural” but didn’t want to give up football. He said Michigan said it was “going to make it work”. He's ranked No. 47 in football in Ohio. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Allen Trieu of 247Sports, who covers recruiting for The Detroit News, breaks down the players in Michigan’s 2019 football recruiting class (stars are according to the 247Sports composite).

    Zach Charbonnet, RB, Oaks Christian (Calif.) Westlake Village, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars

    The easy pick for impact freshman, both because of his talent and because the Wolverines have a big need at his position. Charbonnet put together an outstanding high school career and steadily rose in the recruiting rankings. His size (6-2, 215 pounds), balance, and receiving skills make him a special prospect who can be a true lead back in college. He has enrolled early.

    Mazi Smith, DT, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, 6-3, 300 pounds, four stars

    Another highly-ranked recruit at a position where there is a need. Smith is powerful and has explosiveness as well. He is now over 300 pounds, he is already on campus and will be physically ready to compete at this level. He chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and several more offers.

    Daxton Hill S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, 6-0, 186 pounds, five stars

    The crown-jewel of this class, Hill is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country by the 247Sports Composite. He is a blend of cover skills, intelligence, and tackling ability that makes him a complete prospect. He was clocked at 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at a Nike Opening Regional, one of the most reliable testing sites in high school football. While he was not an early enrollee, he is still expected to provide immediate competition in the back-end. He briefly flipped to Alabama, but Michigan did a good job of continuing to recruit him and flipped him back.

    Chris Hinton, DE, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School, 6-4, 280 pounds, four stars

    The son of former NFL great Chris Hinton, he has been a standout on varsity since his freshman season. He ended his high school career with an impressive week at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. At 6-foot-4, 280-pounds, he has the size to be an anchor end or a three-technique and migh line up at more than one spot. He is technically sound and plays with good pad level and agility.

    Trente Jones, OT, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars

    Michigan received a commitment from him last February, and despite overtures and new offers following that verbal, he remained true to that word. At the Under Armour All-America Game, he showed strength, but also the feet to handle top-level defensive linemen. He figures to be a right tackle in our estimation.

    Jalen Perry, CB, Dacula (Ga.), 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars

    A bigger, longer cornerback who turned in a good career on offense, as well, Perry is an early enrollee who is looking to make a push for playing time. He is not just big, but he also has good ball skills. He was once committed to Georgia and held offers from 21 schools.

    Cade McNamara, QB, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars

    McNamara is not a physically imposing quarterback (6-1, 206 pound) but he has a lot of other standout qualities. He throws with accuracy and touch, and did a great job of taking care of the football in high school. He throws the ball well on the move and his high school coaches, as well as analysts who have scouted him, rave about his intangibles. He enrolled early and will go through spring practice.

    David Ojabo, DE, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, 6-4, 240 pounds, four stars

    One of the more interesting recruits in the class because he grew up overseas (Nigeria and Scotland) and has only played football for two seasons, but has such tremendous athletic ability in a nearly 6-foot-5, 233-pound frame that many top college football programs came after him. He ran a 10.9 in the 100-meter dash at that size and gets off the ball with great quickness. He is an early enrollee with as much upside as anyone in the class.

    Nolan Rumler, G, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars

    Rumler was an immediate starter as a freshman for Hoban and was outstanding for four seasons. He is a tough, strong player who blocks to the whistle and finishes plays. He earned his Under Armour All-America status with an MVP performance at their February regional camp, then had a good week down in Orlando for the All-America Game. He is one of the best pure football players in this class and figures to be an extremely reliable presence for Michigan the next several years either at guard or center.

    Cornelius Johnson, WR, Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick School, 6-2, 195 pounds, four stars

    Johnson was a good recruiting win for the Wolverines as Penn State came on late and he had many other major offers. In a class full of good skill players, he gives Michigan something they did not have in the class prior to his commitment, a bigger outside receiver. He also had a good week at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He is polished and strong, and while this may not be a position of immediate need, he has some college-ready traits if they need him to be.

    Trevor Keegan, OT, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, 6-6, 310 pounds, four stars

    At several points, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State issued strong challenges for Keegan. Michigan, in particular offensive line coach Ed Warinner, kept recruiting him and got him in the class. Keegan was a four-year varsity player at South. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, he is one of the classic tackle bodies in the class. He was dominant as a high school run blocker and has the size and athletic qualities desired for pass protection, as well.

    Erick All, TE, Fairfield (Ohio), 6-4, 225 pounds, four stars

    All had 25 scholarship offers, but Michigan did a good recruiting job with him. He is not as big in stature as some of the recent Wolverine tight ends, but he has a versatile skill set. He is comfortable splitting out and has excellent hands and ability to come down with fades and 50-50 balls. And despite not being quite as big (6-4, 225 pounds) as other tight end prospects, he was an extremely willing, physical and effective blocker in high school. All enrolled mid-year at Michigan.

    Anthony Solomon, LB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, 190 pounds, four stars

    Michigan flipped him from Miami (Fla.) in the winter, but the Wolverines had been recruiting him for several years and he held the Wolverines in high regard. A currently undersized (6-0, 190 pounds) but fast linebacker with good cover skills, he is also a player who strikes with explosion as a tackler.

    Giles Jackson, WR, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars

    Jackson rose quickly in recruiting last offseason with several strong camp performances and outstanding testing results. He is outstanding in space and gives Michigan a kid who can make defenders miss and score from different places on the field. He could be a return man, as well. Given what new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has said about "speed in space," Jackson fits the bill.

    Mike Morris, DE, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage, 6-5, 255 pounds, three stars

    Morris was committed to Florida State, but Michigan got him to campus and he changed his verbal to the Wolverines. He has a big frame at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, but can move that frame fluidly. He has a good swim move and with his growth potential, he could project to several spots along the defensive front. He has drawn comparisons to former Wolverine and current Baltimore Raven Chris Wormley.

    D.J. Turner, CB, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars

    Turner is a playmaker who can get up in the air and make plays on the ball. He has a knack for getting his hands on passes and has good make-up speed, as well. He plays with a lot of confidence and physicality. Once he can add some pounds to his 6-foot-0, 165-pound frame, he has the look of a future starting corner.

    Mike Sainristil, CB, Everett (Mass.), 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars

    A one-time Virginia Tech commit, Michigan flipped Sainristil late in the fall, when he was having a stellar senior campaign and won Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts. At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, he does not have standout measureables, but he was excellent on both sides of the ball in high school. He is a heady, instinctive player who makes plays on the football and is almost always in good position to make plays. Sainristil was an early enrollee.

    Gabe Newburg, DE, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, 6-5, 235 pounds, three stars

    Newburg grew up a Michigan fan, so when the Wolverines offered, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end took very little time to come to a decision. Newburg plays with great intensity and has the agility and flexibility to bend the corner and beat offensive linemen with quickness or counter moves. He is an excellent student with great intangibles, according to his high school coaches. He enrolled early.

    Charles Thomas LB, Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars

    A compact 6-foot-0, 222-pound backer, Thomas hits like a bigger player and showed good change of direction on his film. His 37-inch vertical also backs up how explosive of a kid he is. He also times his blitzes well and was excellent at shooting gaps in high school.

    Zach Carpenter, OL, Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars

    Carpenter (6-5, 310 pounds) is an Ed Warinner-type guy and another in what is a very tough, strong group of offensive linemen. He played at one of the top programs in Ohio and as a senior and his film at center was outstanding. He could play guard, as well, in college.

    Jack Stewart, OT, New Caanan (Conn.), 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars

    Stewart was a two-way lineman in high school, and like the other offensive linemen in this class, his high school film has a good amount of pancakes on it. His high school coaches spoke highly of the intensity with which he played, his strength, and his upside because of the room he still has to grow. He is listed as a tackle but can play guard as well.

    George Johnson III, WR, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, 5-11, 185 pounds, three stars

    Johnson played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, and made a lot of plays at both. He was timed at 4.55 in the 40 and shows burst and also runs through contact. He plays bigger than his listed 5-foot-11, 185 pounds. He may be one of the more under-the-radar guys in this class, but could be a surprise because of his varied skill set and toughness.

    Quintel Kent, WR, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 170 pounds, three stars

    Michigan had him in camp and offered him, and he validated the offer as a senior when he played very well for his team, including in spotlight games against tough schools like Detroit Cass Tech. A smooth, smart route-runner with natural ball tracking skills, Kent was also a dangerous return man. While he is not one of the higher-ranked guys in the class, he has a chance to be one of the biggest steals.

    Joey Velazquez, S, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars

    Velazquez is the viper in this class. He is a put-together 6-foot-0, 205 pounds with 4.5 speed. He was excellent in the box in high school as he takes great angles to the ball and is a sure tackler. At the time Michigan offered, he was not a big-name prospect, but he is a hard-working, productive kid who can run to the ball.

    Quinten Johnson, S, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College, 5-11, 190 pounds, four stars

    Johnson, an Under Armour All-American, has verified 4.48 speed. He likes contact and regularly delivered jarring hits in high school. He played good competition and his wide receiver experience showed his ball skills, as well.

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE