Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich, right, chases Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Winovich, who was voted the team's MVP this year, talked to Angelique from Southern California where he is preparing for the NFL Combine.

Here's some of the highlights from their conversation:

► 2:30: Training regimen in Santa Ana, one hour south of Los Angeles

► 11:30: "I have a lot to prove" at the NFL Combine

► 17:30: "Mirage was one of my more controversial comments"

► 20:30: "Hurt" by coach Greg Mattison leaving for Ohio State

► 24:00: On being a "polarizing figure" at Michigan

► 26:10: "Little bit naive" about returning UM to football glory

► 28:00: "Chip on the shoulder" after not being named a captain

► 30:15: Jim Harbaugh "more open for feedback"

► 33:15: Revenge tour "spirit that we needed"

► 35:00: "Silent bond" with QB Shea Patterson

► 37:00: "I'm not afraid of pressure" heading to the NFL

► 39:30: "I always joke with my mom that I'll live at home if the Steelers draft me"

► 41:30: His dad on the bus saying, "Chase, go get them"

Previous podcasts

► View from the Press Box: Charles Woodson, James Hawkins

► View from the Press Box: Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski

► View from the Press Box: Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum

► View from the Press Box: Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar

► View from the Press Box: Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter

► View from the Press Box: Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren

► View from the Press Box: Joel Klatt, Tim May

► View from the Press Box: Mike Hart, Tom Mars

► View from the Press Box: James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown

► View from the Press Box: Chris Fowler, Pat Forde

► View from the Press Box: Adam Schefter

► View from the Press Box: John Wangler

► View from the Press Box: Desmond Howard

► View from the Press Box: Tom Ufer

► View from the Press Box: Grant Newsome

► View from the Press Box: Jon Jansen

► View from the Press Box: Jason, Randy Sklar

► View from the Press Box: Andy Mignery

► View from the Press Box: Sean Patterson