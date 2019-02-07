LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Winovich, who was voted the team's MVP this year, talked to Angelique from Southern California where he is preparing for the NFL Combine.

Here's some of the highlights from their conversation:

2:30: Training regimen in Santa Ana, one hour south of Los Angeles 

11:30: "I have a lot to prove" at the NFL Combine

17:30: "Mirage was one of my more controversial comments"

20:30: "Hurt" by coach Greg Mattison leaving for Ohio State

24:00: On being a "polarizing figure" at Michigan

26:10: "Little bit naive" about returning UM to football glory

28:00: "Chip on the shoulder" after not being named a captain 

30:15: Jim Harbaugh "more open for feedback"

33:15: Revenge tour "spirit that we needed"

35:00: "Silent bond" with QB Shea Patterson

37:00: "I'm not afraid of pressure" heading to the NFL

39:30: "I always joke with my mom that I'll live at home if the Steelers draft me"

41:30: His dad on the bus saying, "Chase, go get them"

