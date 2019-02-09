CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's performance in Saturday's 61-52 win over Wisconsin that avenged its first loss of the season. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) hits a shot in the last minute in the second half Saturday against Wisconsin. Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half in a 61-52 Wolverines' victory over the Badgers. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — The rematch was similar to the first act.

Players diving on the floor for loose balls. Chippy stretches of play with nobody giving an inch. One long grind-it-out affair between two of the nation’s top defenses.

The only difference was the outcome and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews as No. 7 Michigan pulled out a 61-52 win over No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday at Crisler Center.

Matthews finished with 18 points — 16 coming in the second half and two key late baskets — for Michigan (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten), which avenged its first loss of the season and maintained its lead atop the Big Ten standings. Junior center Jon Teske added 17 points and 12 rebounds and sophomore guard Jordan Poole had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ethan Happ had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4), which shot 40.7 percent (24-for-59) but could only muster two baskets over the final 5:32.

After a back-and-forth struggle where the teams played one another even over the first 20 minutes, Michigan took advantage of a hook-and-hold flagrant foul committed by Wisconsin’s Brad Davison on Teske that produced a four-point swing.

Teske sank both free throws and Matthews sank a baseline jumper on the ensuing possession to give Michigan a 31-27 lead with 17:31 to go in the second half.

With Happ on the bench for a nine-minute stretch early in the second half, Teske and Matthews carried the offense and attacked the basket. But the duo could only push Michigan’s lead to five on four separate occasions as Wisconsin answered each time.

When Happ returned at the 9:13 mark, Wisconsin pulled within one four times in the final 7:34. This time, it was Michigan’s turn to respond by countering with clutch shot after clutch shot with two baskets by Matthews, a three-point play from Teske and a scooping layup by junior guard Zavier Simpson.

Still, Michigan missed several chances and open shots to drive a stake into Wisconsin. That was until Matthews delivered the dagger with two fallaway jumpers to give Michigan a 57-50 lead with 23 seconds left.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers provided the finishing touches with two free throws and the exclamation point with an alley-oop dunk in the final 13 seconds to seal it.

Just like the first meeting, Michigan opted to guard Happ straight up with Teske and take everything else away.

And just like the first meeting, Happ put on a clinic with his footwork and array of post moves, scoring eight points in the first five minutes to stake Wisconsin to a 13-5 lead.

As frustrating as Happ was around the rim was Wisconsin’s defense. Michigan missed nine of its first 12 shots and didn’t crack double digits until the 10:51 mark on a 3-pointer from Livers.

That helped Michigan’s offense perk up a little bit and triggered a 9-2 run that gave the Wolverines their first lead, 18-17, with 9:06 left in the half following a layup by Teske.

Points were far and few between down the stretch, until Teske drained a 3-pointer off a pick-and-pop and swatted a shot that led to a fast-break layup in a first half that ended deadlocked at 27.

