Michigan coach John Beilein talks about his team's upcoming road game at Penn State, and the importance of not taking the Nittany Lions lightly. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Junior guard Zavier Simpson wiggled his way into the lane and was met by two towering Rutgers defenders at the basket.

With seemingly no clear shot and nowhere to go, Simpson made something out of nothing. He rifled a left-handed bounce pass that tight-roped the baseline and landed on target into the awaiting hands of freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis in the corner for a wide-open 3-pointer.

Not only was the dish around a defender a thing of beauty due to the precision and degree of difficulty, but it was something teammates wouldn’t have seen from Simpson a year ago.

And of Simpson’s 143 assists so far this season, it’s the one that stands out the most to junior center Jon Teske.

“Watching him back in AAU and high school, I remember watching highlight videos and he'd always be able to pass. But now that he's running this team, his court vision is off the charts,” Teske said Monday. “He can find anyone. He threw that baseline pass to Iggy and I'm not even sure how he found him. A couple times in transition he'll throw it right over the top and they're right on a dime, too.”

When No. 6 Michigan (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) hits the road to take on Penn State (8-15, 1-11) on Tuesday night, Simpson will have a chance to tie his sophomore season total of 150 with seven more assists  an astonishing feat considering it took him 41 games to reach that mark in 2017-18.

Yet, Simpson has established himself as one of the premier passing guards in both the Big Ten and the nation. He ranks No. 21 nationally in total assists and No. 23 in assists per game (6.0).

Even more impressive than that, he ranks No. 13 in the nation and leads the conference in assist-turnover ratio (3.33) with a whopping 100 more assists than turnovers through 24 games.  

While there’s been no shortage highlight-reel passes from wraparound feeds in the paint to bullets that whiz across the court, the assists Michigan coach John Beilein appreciates the most are the ones that are so simple that they don’t stand out.

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 11
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 09: Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a second half basket with Jordan Poole #2 while playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on February 09, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 61-52. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 11, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) looks to shoot over Nebraska forward Tanner Borchardt (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1. Purdue (17-6, 10-2) – It’s hard to move the Boilermakers out of the top spot even if it was a fairly routine week for them in the Big Ten. They got their final break during the week before taking care of an undermanned Nebraska team for their eighth straight victory. A tougher test awaits Tuesday when the Boilermakers hit the road to take on Maryland. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, AP
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) defends a shot by Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) in the second half. Michigan vs Wisconsin at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Feb. 9, 2019. Michigan wins, 61-52. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
2. Michigan (22-2, 11-2) – It feels like the Wolverines are starting to regain the rhythm that had them rolling earlier in the season, especially on offense. One of the top defensive teams in the nation, Michigan has started to see more flow offensively and got a big win at home over Wisconsin. A trip to Penn State shouldn’t be much of a challenge but returning home to take on Maryland on Saturday will be a test. Last week: 2. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State's Nick Ward, left, drives against Minnesota's Daniel Oturu during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 79-55. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
3. Michigan State (19-5, 10-3) – The Spartans started the week with their third straight loss by falling on the road to Illinois. It made Saturday’s blowout win over Minnesota all the more vital in an effort to get the Spartans back on track. If that performance was any indication, expect a much better MSU team down the stretch. It won’t take long to get an idea if they will be as they head to Wisconsin on Tuesday for what has turned into a huge game for both teams. Last week: 3. Al Goldis, AP
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates with teammates Tyler Cook, left, and Connor McCaffery, right, after an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bohannon made a three-point basket at the end of the game as Iowa won 80-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4. Iowa (19-5, 8-5) – The win at home over Michigan seemed to spark the Hawkeyes as they’ve now won three straight and are sticking around on the fringe of the Big Ten championship race. They’re a longshot to get there at this point, but after three straight wins, there is optimism. A visit to Rutgers is all that’s up this week before a big home game early next week with Maryland. Last week: 5. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ, top, and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) chase after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5. Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4) – The Badgers got a big win at Minnesota early in the week, avenging a loss at home to the Golden Gophers. However, they couldn’t pull off the road sweep by losing at Michigan on Saturday, a game that could have had the Badgers in the thick of the title hunt. All is not lost, however, as Wisconsin welcomes Michigan State on Tuesday, a game that could keep the Badgers within striking distance of the leaders or knock them out of contention. Last week: 4. Carlos Osorio, AP
Nebraska's Tanner Borchardt (20) commits a foul while blocking a layup by Maryland's Eric Ayala (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Maryland won 60-45. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
6. Maryland (18-6, 9-4) – It was an easy week for the Terrapins as they had the weekend off after taking their turn beating up on Nebraska. The extra time allows the Terps to prepare for Tuesday’s showdown with first-place Purdue. A win keeps the Terrapins in the middle of a crowded title chase while a loss could mean they’re playing the final couple of weeks to finish in the top four and get the double-bye in the conference tournament. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, AP
Ohio State's Andre Wesson (24) dunks and Indiana's Justin Smith (3) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State won 55-52. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7. Ohio State (16-7, 6-6) – After a midseason swoon, the Buckeyes are getting back into a rhythm and have won three in a row and four of the last five. The latest was Sunday’s victory at Indiana, a road win that can help the Buckeyes continue to build their NCAA Tournament resume. They get Illinois at home this week before heading to Michigan State on the weekend with a chance to throw a wrench in the Spartans’ championship hopes. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) revs up the Orange Krush in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers in Champaign, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
8. Illinois (9-15, 5-8) – The overall record says there’s no way the Fighting Illini should be ranked this high, but they’ve won three in a row and there’s not too many teams in the conference that would be dying to face the Illini right now, just ask Michigan State. The Illini are still young and might be inconsistent on the offensive end, but they’re athletic at nearly every position and get in your face defensively, making things uncomfortable. They’ll have a shot at four in a row at Ohio State on Valentine’s Day. Last week: 11. Robin Scholz, AP
Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, left, maneuvers against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 79-55. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
9. Minnesota (16-8, 6-7) – The slide continues for the Golden Gophers, who have lost three straight now after getting beat at home by Wisconsin before being blown out on the road against Michigan State. The offense has become stagnant as the Gophers have failed to score more than 55 points in the last two games while leading scorer Amir Coffey was held to four points at MSU. A trip to Nebraska this week could get things turned around as the Gophers are approaching bubble status. Last week: 7. Al Goldis, AP
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. , right, struggle in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
10. Rutgers (11-12, 4-9) – The three-game winning streak is a distant memory for the Scarlet Knights, who have now lost three in a row after getting beat at home by Michigan before losing in overtime at Illinois. A trip to Northwestern this week could provide a chance to get back in the win column before Iowa comes to town on the weekend as the Scarlet Knights look to pull off another upset. Last week: 9. Robin Scholz, AP
Indiana's Rob Phinisee (10) has his shot blocked by Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State won 55-52. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11. Indiana (13-11, 4-9) – That brief ray of light last week for the Hoosiers in their upset win at Michigan State has vanished quickly. Indiana has now lost nine of its last 10 after losing back-to-back home games this week to Iowa and Ohio State, rendering the MSU win nearly useless as the Hoosiers are now a team – barring a significant turnaround – that won’t end up playing in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, center, grabs a rebound between Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Isaiah Moss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12. Northwestern (12-11, 3-9) – The losing streak hit three on Sunday when the Wildcats lost on the road to Iowa. It’s become the norm for the Cats, who have been unable to find any consistency at all this season. The upcoming week at least offers a chance to get things going in the right direction as the Wildcats are at home against Rutgers before hitting the road to take on Nebraska. Last week: 13. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby (15) drives past Purdue forward Grady Eifert (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Purdue defeated Nebraska 81-62. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13. Nebraska (13-11, 3-10) – The spiral continues for the Cornhuskers after losses this week to Maryland and Purdue. In those two games it became clear by the second half that the Huskers simply didn’t have enough to compete with two teams from the top half of the standings. It’s been a brutal seven-game skid for a team that had NCAA Tournament aspirations this season but now might be running out the clock on the Tim Miles era. Last week: 12. Michael Conroy, AP
Penn State's Lamar Stevens, left, looks for an open pass as Ohio State's Andre Wesson defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 74-70. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
14. Penn State (8-15, 1-11) – Give credit to the Nittany Lions for continuing to battle on a regular basis. It led to the first conference victory at Northwestern early in the week followed by a hard-fought, four-point loss on the road to Ohio State. None of it will get the Nittany Lions in the postseason and it might not save Pat Chambers’ job, but it’s at least worth noting they’re not rolling over. Last week: 14. Jay LaPrete, AP
    “You can be on a fast break and you can come down and you can hit Jordan Poole at 25 feet or you can just wait for him and take one more step and hit him at 21 (feet) because we don't want him to have to dribble,” Beilein said. “He used to do that all the time. He'd just see an opening, hit it and the guy was 28 feet from the basket. Now he's got to dribble in for a 3.

    “That little feel that probably a lot of people wouldn't appreciate he understands. And then in the pick-and-roll game, he's got to look at the basket, he's got to see the roll guys, got to see the opposite corners, got to see the guy trailing up behind. He's looking at three things at one time and nobody is perfect at it, but he's getting exceptional right now at making the smart decision.”

    Earlier this year, Beilein noted there were numerous instances last season Simpson would look too much for his own shot when other teammates were open, or he’d try to set a guy up but throw him the ball at the wrong time.

    That lack of recognition and struggle to deliver passes that were on time and on target held Simpson back.

    “That was the big thing in his freshman year and even why he did not start last year,” Beilein said. “There was this one extra dribble, there was this little delay that he wasn't just making simple plays. It was the guy who can go to the major leagues and be a singles hitter was trying to hit home runs all the time.

    “It was really getting in his way. Once he started to appreciate how effective he can be by doing less and just hitting the open man, that's why his number is the way it is right now.”

    Simpson has dished out at least 10 assists twice this season, has handed out at least five assists 19 times and has finished with more turnovers than assists in a contest twice  and one of those came against Minnesota on Jan. 22 in the only game he didn’t record a single assist.

     

    Simpson credited his numbers to his heightened sense to feel where his teammates are on the floor without having to look, particularly in pick-and-roll situations and off ball-screen action.

    “We've got a couple thirsty guys on our team, so they know when I have the ball I'm going to try look to get them some buckets,” Simpson said earlier this season. “When I have the ball, they're always trying to find open seams, the open lanes to get points.

    "So, whether that's back door, whether that's spotting up, whether that's rolling up, they know when I have the ball that I'm very selfless and the ball most likely is going to them if there's a wide-open (passing) lane.”

    Of course, having more comfort in the system, a greater understanding of the offense, stronger chemistry with teammates and a better feel for making the right play all helps.

    And when that all comes together, moments like that baseline pass at Rutgers go from unexpected to undeniable.

    “You can tell that he made a leap from his sophomore year to his junior year because Coach B is giving him the confidence to go out there and lead the team,” Poole said earlier this season. “He's definitely being extremely aggressive, and we need that at the point guard spot.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    Michigan at Penn State

    Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa.

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: No. 6 Michigan 22-2, 11-2 Big Ten; Penn State 8-15, 1-11

    Outlook: Lamar Stevens leads Penn State in scoring (18.9) and rebounds (7.9) and has scored at least 20 points in 11 games…The Wolverines have won eight straight in the series, including the first meeting between the teams this season, 68-55, on Jan. 3 in Ann Arbor…Michigan’s 22 wins is the most through 24 games in program history.

