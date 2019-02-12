LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Michigan basketball player Stu Douglass is a guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Douglass talks about playing pro basketball in Israel, his first workout with UM coach John Beilein and why college athletes should own the rights to their images while in school.

 

Previous podcasts

View from the Press Box: Chase Winovich

View from the Press Box: Charles Woodson, James Hawkins

View from the Press Box: Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski

View from the Press Box: Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum

View from the Press Box: Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar

View from the Press Box: Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter

View from the Press Box: Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren

View from the Press Box: Joel Klatt, Tim May

View from the Press Box: Mike Hart, Tom Mars

View from the Press Box: James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown

View from the Press Box: Chris Fowler, Pat Forde

View from the Press Box: Adam Schefter

View from the Press Box: John Wangler

View from the Press Box: Desmond Howard

View from the Press Box: Tom Ufer

View from the Press Box: Grant Newsome

View from the Press Box: Jon Jansen

View from the Press Box: Jason, Randy Sklar

View from the Press Box: Andy Mignery

View from the Press Box: Sean Patterson

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE