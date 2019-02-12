Michigan's Stu Douglass, right, is guarded by Duke's Ryan Kelly during the third round of the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images)

Former Michigan basketball player Stu Douglass is a guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Douglass talks about playing pro basketball in Israel, his first workout with UM coach John Beilein and why college athletes should own the rights to their images while in school.

Previous podcasts

► View from the Press Box: Chase Winovich

► View from the Press Box: Charles Woodson, James Hawkins

► View from the Press Box: Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski

► View from the Press Box: Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum

► View from the Press Box: Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar

► View from the Press Box: Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter

► View from the Press Box: Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren

► View from the Press Box: Joel Klatt, Tim May

► View from the Press Box: Mike Hart, Tom Mars

► View from the Press Box: James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown

► View from the Press Box: Chris Fowler, Pat Forde

► View from the Press Box: Adam Schefter

► View from the Press Box: John Wangler

► View from the Press Box: Desmond Howard

► View from the Press Box: Tom Ufer

► View from the Press Box: Grant Newsome

► View from the Press Box: Jon Jansen

► View from the Press Box: Jason, Randy Sklar

► View from the Press Box: Andy Mignery

► View from the Press Box: Sean Patterson