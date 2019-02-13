CBS Sports ranked Michigan safeties coach and special-teams coordinator Chris Partridge fifth nationally among recruiters for his work with the 2019 class. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Michigan football program put the finishing touches on its 2019 recruiting class this month, officially adding four-star defensive back Quinten Johnson to the class.

The Wolverines boasted 26 signees in the class, giving them the top-ranked class in the Big Ten and No. 8 nationally, according to 247Sports.

A big reason for that is Chris Partridge, whose work CBS Sports on Wednesday ranked fifth among college recruiters in the 2019 class.

Barton Simmons of CBS Sports called the Wolverines' safeties coach and special-teams coordinator crucial to the program's success in Georgia, which included the additions of defensive tackle Chris Hinton, offensive tackle Trente Jones, cornerback Jalen Perry, and cornerback D.J. Turner II, who starred at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but hails from Georgia.

"A former New Jersey high school coach that has worked his way up the (ladder) under Jim Harbaugh from an off-field role into special teams coordinator and safeties coach," Simmons wrote, "Partridge has made Michigan incredibly relevant in the state of Georgia. ...

"Partridge also landed four-stars Quinten Johnson out of Washington, D.C. and David Ojabo out of New Jersey while assisting on the No. 1 safety in the country, Daxton Hill, whom he had to beat out Alabama to land."

Tennessee tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer led the list, which was aided by the 247Sports recruiter rankings, Simmons wrote.