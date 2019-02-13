Michigan will wear these 1989 throwbacks against Michigan State. (Photo: Twitter)

Nothing evokes the past quite like a rivalry game.

When Michigan hosts Michigan State on Feb. 24, the Wolverines will turn back the clock and wear throwback uniforms commemorating the 1988-89 national championship team.

On Wednesday night, the Michigan basketball team’s Twitter account unveiled an updated rendition of the uniforms that will blend the nostalgic feel with some modern flair.

The set will feature maize jerseys with blue lettering, an oversized block ‘M,’ and white numbers with blue trim as well as maize shorts with blue and white trim.

Michigan announced last week it was celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1989 title team with a "Maize Out" for its home matchup against Michigan State. Shortly after, the commemorative jerseys leaked online and were available for purchase on the Big Ten’s online apparel store.

It’s not the first time the Wolverines will rock the retro look. They donned the throwback gear, including white jerseys and maize warm-ups, during the 2014-15 season to honor the 25-year anniversary of the program’s lone national championship.

The only difference is those uniforms were under the Adidas brand, whereas the program is now outfitted by Jordan Brand.

Fans can purchase replicas of the maize 1989 throwback jersey at MDen.com for $80.

In addition to the Feb. 24 encounter, Michigan and Michigan State will square off in the regular-season finale on March 9 in East Lansing.

