Ben McDaniels, officially promoted from offensive analyst to quarterbacks coach at Michigan last week, has a two-year deal in place.

McDaniels will make $300,000 this year and $400,000 next year, according to his Memorandum of Understanding obtained by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information request. The MOU was signed Feb. 5. He also will receive a $40,000 signing bonus.

His contract includes buyout language similar to that in recent contracts drawn for new Michigan football assistants. If McDaniels leaves for another job before the end of his two-year contract, he will owe Michigan 25 percent of his annual base salary. If he leaves for a position within the Big Ten, McDaniels will owe 50 percent.

McDaniels will not, however, owe a buyout if he leaves for an offensive coordinator’s position outside of the Big Ten East Division or any head coaching position. Should he leave Michigan during his first season for another job, he will have to repay his signing bonus.

After working as an offensive analyst during the season, McDaniels was receivers coach for the Peach Bowl, replacing Jim McElwain, who left to become head coach at Central Michigan. Before arriving at Michigan, McDaniels was an offensive assistant for two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The announcement of McDaniels’ promotion came last Tuesday, the same day news Pep Hamilton, Michigan’s pass-game coordinator the last two seasons, was moving on.

Hamilton reportedly is expected to be named the head coach and general manager of the rebooted XFL's Washington, D.C., franchise.

