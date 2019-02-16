Michigan's Charles Matthews lays in two points on a long pass from Ignas Brazdeikis in the first half. Matthews finished with 14 points as the Wolverines opened on a 14-2 run en route to a 65-52 victory Saturday over the Terrapins at Crisler Center. (Photo11: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Everything was clicking for Michigan over the first 10 minutes.

The offense was cruising along. The defense was clamping down. The lead was up to 15 points.

The next 30 minutes, however, turned out to be a roller-coaster ride that saw the offense go cold and No. 24 Maryland pull within three points with 10 minutes to go.

The No. 6 Wolverines were able to take care of business and bounce back from a crushing loss with a 65-52 win over the Terrapins on Saturday at Crisler Center.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 65, Maryland 52

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews led the way once again with 14 points for Michigan (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten), which kept pace atop the conference standings and picked up its sixth win over a Top-25 opponent.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis added 13 points, junior guard Zavier Simpson had 12 points and eight assists, and the duo teamed up to help seal the game away at the line.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15, Bruno Fernando had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 10 for No. 24 Maryland (19-7, 10-5), which shot 36.4 percent (20-for-55) from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

A game that looked like it was on the verge of getting out of hand with Michigan jumping out to an early 15-point lead turned into a back-and-forth duel in the second half.

The Wolverines and Terrapins traded baskets over the first five minutes, but Michigan was the first team to blink. With Cowan splashing two 3s and Fernando wreaking havoc around the rim, the duo combined to score Maryland’s first 14 points of the half and cut the deficit to 38-32 with 14:26 to go.

Michigan pushed it back twice, but Fernando continued to assert himself and missed shots started to string together for the Wolverines as Maryland pulled within 42-39 on a 3-pointer by Serrel Smith Jr. at the 10:21 mark.

Michigan warded off the threat with a transition layup by sophomore guard Jordan Poole on a one-man fast-break and a 3-pointer from Simpson, who was dared to shoot, to get some breathing room at 47-39 with 8:49 to go.

Maryland had a chance to cut it to three again, but Cowan missed a point-blank layup that triggered a critical swing and led to an open 3-pointer for Brazdeikis to make it an eight-point game.

That set up a fast-and-furious finish where Maryland crashed the offensive glass and continually chucked up shots from deep to no avail, while junior center Jon Teske scored seven straight for Michigan, including a 3-pointer after missing his first six long-range attempts, that gave the Wolverines a 57-46 cushion with 3:12 to go.

Maryland cut it to nine twice in the final 2:44 but couldn’t get any closer as Simpson and Brazdeikis made four straight free throws in the final two minutes to ice it.

Michigan was locked in from tip-off and blitzed Maryland to grab an early double-digit lead. The Wolverines were crisp on offense, physical on defense and kept the Terrapins off the boards to race out to a 14-2 lead with 14:40 left in the first half.

Brazdeikis and Matthews got the ball rolling on offense by getting out and running off defensive boards, Teske fended off Maryland’s bigs in the post.

The Wolverines continued to turn offense into defense to extend the lead, with sophomore forward Isaiah Livers draining a 3-pointer and coming up with the loose ball off a scramble that led to an open dunk for Matthews to push it to 19-6 at the 11:05 mark.

Michigan’s defense didn’t give an inch and gave Maryland little room to operate. The Terrapins missed 15 of their first 20 shots, didn’t crack double digits until the 6:54 mark, and didn’t make their first 3-pointer until there was 4:17 left in the half.

But even with Maryland turning it over 13 times and Fernando being held scoreless in the first half, Michigan couldn’t widen the gap as the offense ground to a halt.

The Wolverines missed 14 of 18 shots in the final 11:05 and were outscored 12-6 over the final 9:35 as they trudged into the break with a 27-18 lead.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins