Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 18
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 62-44. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 18, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, AP
EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket while defended by Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
1. Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) – It turned out to be a big week for the Spartans as they followed Tuesday’s road win over Wisconsin by overcoming a rough offensive performance to knock off Ohio State on Sunday for their third straight win. Compensating for the loss of Nick Ward will be the focus in the coming days and weeks. The Spartans next welcome Rutgers before hitting the road to take on Michigan next Sunday in a first-place showdown. Last week: 3. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Michigan's Isaiah Livers puts down a slam over Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half. University of Michigan vs. Maryland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 16, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
2. Michigan (23-3, 12-3) – It’s hard to explain what happened at Penn State, but it’s likely more of an example of the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions don’t have a good record, but they’ve rarely been blown out and they took advantage. The key for the Wolverines was the bounce-back at home against Maryland. It was hardly an offensive masterpiece, but the defense continues to be outstanding as things are about to get really interesting. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) blocks the shot of Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3. Purdue (18-7, 11-3) – The Boilermakers missed a perfect opportunity to sit alone in first place by losing on the road to Maryland. There’s no real shame in that, but it did end an eight-game winning streak for the Boilermakers. The schedule the rest of the way is the easiest among the Big Ten contenders, but four of the final six games do come on the road and it’s been proven there are few gimmes this season in the conference. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Rutgers 71-69 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4. Iowa (20-5, 9-5) – The Hawkeyes are living quite the charmed life these days. After beating Northwestern with a 3-pointer in the final seconds last Sunday, the Hawkeyes again looked beaten at Rutgers on Saturday. Instead, freshman Joe Wieskamp hit your standard bank-shot triple from the corner at the buzzer to give the Hawkeyes the win and keep them within striking distance of the conference leaders. Last week: 4. Adam Hunger, AP
Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. dunks as Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5. Maryland (19-7, 10-5) – It was a bit of a rollercoaster week for the Terrapins as they ended Purdue’s eight-game winning streak at home before heading to Michigan to play an awful first half in a loss that kept the Terps from positioning itself one game behind the conference leaders. Winning the conference will be tough now, but the Terps do still get another shot at Iowa and will host Michigan in the final week of the season. Last week: 6. Carlos Osorio, AP
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) and Michigan States's Kenny Goins (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Michigan State won 67-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
6. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) – The Badgers have to be done with the state of Michigan. After losing at Michigan last weekend, they dropped their second straight to Michigan State at home early this week. Getting things turned around quickly will be imperative for the Badgers to remain in the race, but only one remaining game is against a team in the top six in the conference standings. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Illinois guard Trent Frazier drives against Ohio State during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
7. Illinois (10-15, 6-8) – How about the Fighting Illini? If not for a handful of close losses in the non-conference season, the Illini might be an NCAA Tournament team. They sure have become the team no one wants to play these days, having now won four straight and five of the last six after winning at Ohio State this week. They’ve almost certainly played themselves into a bye in the Big Ten tournament, and with games still against Wisconsin and Purdue, they could keep causing headaches. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22) strips the ball away from Indiana's Rob Phinisee (10) as Jordan Murphy (3) watches in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
8. Minnesota (17-9, 7-8) – Boy, did it help having a disengaged Indiana team on the schedule. The Golden Gophers entered Saturday’s home game with the Hoosiers on a four-game skid and looking like they were having trouble keeping their footing on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The blowout win might be the turnaround the Gophers need, though the next time they hit the court it will be Michigan on the other side, not Indiana. Last week: 9. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) reacts after Iowa hit a go ahead basket with less then a second remaining during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9. Rutgers (12-13, 5-10) – The Scarlet Knights were seconds away from a perfect week when their hearts were stomped on by Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp, whose 3-pointer from the corner off the glass at the buzzer wiped out Geo Baker’s triple at the other end that looked like the winner. It was a tough loss, but it was another example of the direction coach Steve Pikiell has the program headed in his third season. Last week: 10. Adam Hunger, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins, right, draws a charging foul against Ohio State's Musa Jallow (2) as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
10. Ohio State (16-9, 6-8) – The Buckeyes find themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble after dropping a home game to Illinois followed by a loss at Michigan State when they made just four shots in a miserable 13-point second half. The Buckeyes are now playing for their tournament lives with little room for error. Northwestern comes to town this week before a huge trip to Maryland next weekend. Last week: 7. Al Goldis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) dunks as Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
11. Nebraska (15-11, 5-10) – There has to be some credit given to Tim Miles and the Cornhuskers, who entered the week having lost seven straight and were basically playing out the miserable string after a promising non-conference run. Wins over Minnesota and Northwestern won’t raise too many eyebrows, but considering the state the program has been in the last couple of months, it at least showed there was still some fight in Lincoln. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, AP
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) defends Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12. Penn State (9-16, 2-12) – For a few minutes on Saturday, it looked like the Nittany Lions might get a winning streak going before Purdue took over down the stretch. Still, it was a positive week for the Penn State after beating Michigan at home for its second victory in three games. They’ve been playing teams close but haven’t made enough plays down the stretch. The last two weeks have shown there is a glimmer of hope things could change by next season. Last week: 14. Michael Conroy, AP
Indiana's De'Ron Davis (20) watches as the ball gets away from Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
13. Indiana (13-12, 4-10) – So, it looks like the win at Michigan State a couple of weeks ago was the aberration many suspected it might have been. The Hoosiers lost seven straight entering that game and have now lost three in a row since. They got blown out at Minnesota on Saturday and now face a week that includes a visit from rival Purdue and a trip to Iowa. If they can’t get up for the Boilermakers things could get even uglier in Bloomington. Last week: 11. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Northwestern's Vic Law (4) shoots against Nebraska's James Palmer Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Nebraska won 59-50. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
14. Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) – The Wildcats entered the week stinging from the collapse at Iowa last Sunday and it showed in a loss at home to Rutgers followed by a loss at Nebraska. Trying to find something to play for over the final couple of weeks will be tough as the Cats look destined for a Wednesday game in the Big Ten tournament and a likely early exit as they’ve now lost six in a row. Last week: 12. Nati Harnik, AP
    Ann Arbor — Isn’t it fun to run?

    It’s a question mic’d up Michigan coach John Beilein asked redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews as he headed to the bench midway through the first half on Saturday.

    The beaming smile on Matthews’ face said it all. The “heck yeah” response merely drove it home.

    But there hasn’t been a ton of fast-break fun for the No. 6 Wolverines in recent weeks. They hadn’t been getting out in transition and running the break like Beilein has wanted to, an area that was a “major emphasis” in practice and film heading into the weekend.

    “Those film (sessions) are deadly, but you learn so much from it, especially when you go that day and we run through situations,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. “Like we can't have three on one side in transition and leave X (Zavier Simpson) by himself. Someone has got to go run that left lane or right wing or fall behind him and set a drag screen. It was small stuff like that preventing our transition offense.”

    None of those little things slowed down Michigan in Saturday’s 65-52 win over No. 24 Maryland at Crisler Center.

    The Wolverines finished with 14 fast-break points against the Terrapins, their most since 19 against Illinois on Jan. 10 and two points shy of their recent three-game total against Penn State, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

    The transition offense was ripping and roaring over the first 10 minutes of the game as five of Michigan’s first 10 made shots came on the fast break. Whether it was off live-ball turnovers or missed shots, the Wolverines raced out to a 14-2 lead that featured two uncontested baskets by Matthews.

    That gap continued to widen thanks to a stretch in which four of five made field goals came on the break, highlighted by sophomore guard Jordan Poole finding a trailing Livers for a dunk that gave Michigan a 15-point first-half cushion.

    “In that 14-2 lead, I did see Iggy (Brazdeikis) actually running a lane,” Livers said. “He’s not the fastest guy on the team. He usually doesn't sprint his lanes as Coach B would say, but he did a really good job of creating space for others. That small cut on a fast-break can get Jordan, Charles, Zavier, anybody open. That just helps anybody, including him. I did that for him. … All you got to do is run the lane and it'll leave the trailer wide open.”

    Michigan 65, Maryland 52
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson lets out a yell after assisting in a three point basket in the first half 65-52 victory over Maryland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 16, 2019.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson lets out a yell after assisting in a 3-pointer in the first half 65-52 victory over Maryland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 16, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews puts home another slam dunk, this one in the second half.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews puts home another slam dunk, this one in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Maryland's Darryl Morsell and Michigan's Zavier Simpson chase after a loose ball in the first half.
    Maryland's Darryl Morsell and Michigan's Zavier Simpson chase after a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jordan Poole puts up a shot in the first half.
    Michigan's Jordan Poole puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis raises his arms after sinking a shot in the first half.
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis raises his arms after sinking a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews breaks away for a slam dunk in the first half.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews breaks away for a slam dunk in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Former Michigan basketball player Moritz Wagner, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, goofs around court side during the victory over Maryland.
    Former Michigan basketball player Moritz Wagner, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, goofs around court side during the victory over Maryland. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews heads to the basket with Maryland's Darryl Morsell defending in the first half.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews heads to the basket with Maryland's Darryl Morsell defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews lays in two points on a long pass from Ignas Brazdeikis in the first half.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews lays in two points on a long pass from Ignas Brazdeikis in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson lays in two points on a fast break in the first half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson lays in two points on a fast break in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon works the sidelines in the first half.
    Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon works the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers does his best Superman imitation defending Maryland's Joshua Tomaic in the first half.
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers does his best Superman imitation defending Maryland's Joshua Tomaic in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan coach Jon Beilein calls out to his players on the court in the first half.
    Michigan coach Jon Beilein calls out to his players on the court in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jon Teske defends against Maryland's Jalen Smith in the first half.
    Michigan's Jon Teske defends against Maryland's Jalen Smith in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Maryland's Darryl Morsell battle for a loose ball in the first half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Maryland's Darryl Morsell battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers puts down a slam over Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half.
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers puts down a slam over Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Former Michigan basketball players Muhammad-Ali Adbur-Rahkman, Jordan Morgan, Moritz Wagner, Jaaron Simmons and Duncan Robinson pose for a picture during a break in the action.
    Former Michigan basketball players Muhammad-Ali Adbur-Rahkman, Jordan Morgan, Moritz Wagner, Jaaron Simmons and Duncan Robinson pose for a picture during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's David DeJulius drives to the basket against Maryland's Ricky Linda Jr. in the first half.
    Michigan's David DeJulius drives to the basket against Maryland's Ricky Lindo Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    New Michigan football coaches quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels, defensive backs coach Anthony Campanile, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive line coach Shaun Nua are introduced during a break in the game.
    New Michigan football coaches quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels, defensive backs coach Anthony Campanile, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive line coach Shaun Nua are introduced during a break in the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jon Teske slams home a dunk in the second half.
    Michigan's Jon Teske slams home a dunk in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot against Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot against Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis is taken down, fouled by Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the second half.
    Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis is taken down, fouled by Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews puts up a shot in the second half.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews puts up a shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Jordan Poole drives to the hoop past Maryland's Bruno Fernando in the second half.
    Michigan's Jordan Poole drives to the hoop past Maryland's Bruno Fernando in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Charles Matthews works against Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half.
    Michigan's Charles Matthews works against Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Maryland's Jalen Smith and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis hit the floor battling for a loose ball in the second half.
    Maryland's Jalen Smith and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis hit the floor battling for a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson drives to the hoop past Maryland's Aaron Wiggins in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson drives to the hoop past Maryland's Aaron Wiggins in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson defends against Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson defends against Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
      Above all, it was Michigan’s dominant post defense that allowed the transition offense to thrive, particularly by quickly turning Maryland’s misses around the basket into opportune rushes.

      And it didn’t matter who came down with the rebound. Every Wolverine other than junior center Jon Teske was immediately turning and starting to push the ball the other way.

      “There were some times where I was even leading the break,” Livers said. “I was like, 'Wow.' That rarely happens. I usually get the ball and Zavier is in my face, so I just pitch it to him. I led the break a couple times and that's great.

      “Iggy had, like, two assists in transition. (Beilein) loves when four-man pushes the ball out. It's really hard to guard because the other four-man is not going to guard the four in transition. It's like having all guards out there. It felt a lot different. It felt good.”

      Michigan’s transition offense eventually idled as Maryland stopped coughing the ball up and started connecting on more shots. But when the Terrapins made their push in the second half, the Wolverines turned back to the fast break when they were desperate for easy buckets.

      After Maryland cut the deficit to three with 10:21 to play, Livers grabbed the rebound and immediately threw the ball ahead to Poole, who turned into a one-man break by outrunning four Maryland defenders and sidestepping another for a driving layup.

      Then over three minutes later, one of the most critical swings of the game unfolded. With Maryland trailing by five, Anthony Cowan Jr. drove hard to the rim and missed a point-blank layup. Michigan secured the rebound, had numbers going the other way and cashed in on the fast-break opportunity with Simpson feeding Brazdeikis for a key 3-pointer.

      “I would say probably the last week or two Coach B has been working with us on our fast break and pressing us about finding the open lanes,” Simpson said. “He's been on our wings about running. I told my wings, ‘Run and I'll find you.’ I found a couple.”

      Beilein made it known if he could go back and work on anything over the summer, his team's fast-break execution would be near the top of the list.

      He said his players see their analytical numbers and are aware they are a “very middling” offensive transition team. Yet, Beilein put part of that blame on himself, adding he took for granted that his players understood how to get wide in fast-break situations when they didn’t.

      “We showed them stats from other years and I said, 'We're doing the exact thing. We don't have a new fast break,’ ” Beilein said. “We don't have almost any rules other than get wide, make sure we fill some lanes. We didn't change our game plan so this one is not on the coaching staff right now. This is on you.

      “You've got to run, and you've got to look up. … Maybe we get a rebound and three guys run in the same lane. One of them could've taken the right lane, but they're not seeing it.”

      On Saturday, Michigan appeared to finally start opening its eyes.

      “Coach B says you guys are so great at offensive transition in practice, but when we get in the game you guys seem like you want to jog your lanes and don't run all the way through,” Livers said. “He said, ‘Go score, go dunk something. That's transition. That's an easy bucket.’ When we emphasize it like that before a game, we're all going to run. We've got to run.”

      jhawkins@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

