Michigan has shored up its defensive line depth with the addition of Mike Danna, a graduate transfer from Central Michigan who played his high school ball at Warren De La Salle, who is eligible to play immediately for the Wolverines.
Danna, a 6-foot-2, 257-pound defensive end, announced his decision Tuesday via Twitter. He visited Michigan Feb. 1-3, according to a report in the Central Michigan student newspaper.
He was an All-Mid-American Conference first-team defensive player last season after recording 66 tackles, including 15 for loss, and 9.5 sacks.
For the Wolverines, Danna adds experience to a position group that last two of its veteran defensive ends, Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, who are heading to the NFL Combine next week. Gary had a year of eligibility remaining at Michigan.
Danna will join a group that includes Kwity Paye and Josh Uche, along with Aidan Hutchinson, who drew playing time last season as a freshman.
achengelis@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @chengelis
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.