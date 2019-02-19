Former Central Michigan defensive lineman Mike Danna (7) is joining Michigan as a graduate transfer. (Photo11: Frank Jansky, Associated Press)

Michigan has shored up its defensive line depth with the addition of Mike Danna, a graduate transfer from Central Michigan who played his high school ball at Warren De La Salle, who is eligible to play immediately for the Wolverines.

Danna, a 6-foot-2, 257-pound defensive end, announced his decision Tuesday via Twitter. He visited Michigan Feb. 1-3, according to a report in the Central Michigan student newspaper.

He was an All-Mid-American Conference first-team defensive player last season after recording 66 tackles, including 15 for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

For the Wolverines, Danna adds experience to a position group that last two of its veteran defensive ends, Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary, who are heading to the NFL Combine next week. Gary had a year of eligibility remaining at Michigan.

Danna will join a group that includes Kwity Paye and Josh Uche, along with Aidan Hutchinson, who drew playing time last season as a freshman.

