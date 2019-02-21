Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis, front right, tries to keep Minnesota's Jordan Murphy away from the ball. (Photo11: Jim Mone, Associated Press)

Minneapolis — The second meeting was starting to unfold like the first one.

Michigan was seemingly in control and held a comfortable lead with 10 minutes to go before Minnesota started to slowly crawl back into it.

But this time, there were no last-second heroics needed for the No. 7 Wolverines. Instead, junior center Jon Teske hit a pair of crucial 3-pointers to stave off the Gophers in a 69-60 win Thursday at Williams Arena.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole finished with 22 points and five made 3-pointers, Teske added 17 points and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 10 for Michigan (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten), which maintained its footing atop the Big Ten standings heading into Sunday’s top-10 showdown against Michigan State.

Jordan Murphy had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Daniel Oturu had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota (17-10, 7-9), which shot 54.8 percent in the second half after scoring 18 points on 22.2 percent shooting in the first half.

With the defense getting it done in the first half, Michigan’s offense got in on the act and caught fire in a hurry with a 12-2 run to put Minnesota in a 40-22 hole with 15:51 remaining.

Brazdeikis started the flurry and provided much of the scoring punch, finishing a pair of strong takes at the rim sandwiched around a 3-pointer. Teske followed with a 3-pointer from the wing to give Michigan a commanding 18-point cushion and force a Minnesota timeout.

The Wolverines stretched the lead to 50-29 on a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Isaiah Livers at the 11:48 mark. And on a night Michigan’s defense was locked in from the start, that was going to be a difficult uphill battle.

Still, the Gophers put up a fight and used a 7-0 spurt to pull within 53-40 and draw a Michigan timeout with 7:56 to go.

Teske and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews briefly stemmed the tide with a layup and 3-pointer, respectively, but Minnesota kept pushing. And behind the brute strength of Oturu and Murphy, Minnesota managed to cut it to 58-47 at the 4:45 mark.

But that’s when Teske stepped up and delivered back-to-back 3-point daggers to thwart the threat and give Michigan a 64-47 advantage with 3:39 to go.

Minnesota made one last push to pull within 68-58 with 1:02 remaining but couldn’t get any closer as it came up empty on its next two possessions.

Michigan controlled the first eight minutes of the game and flexed its defensive muscle to jump out to a double-digit lead.

After Minnesota got two of its first three baskets on offensive putbacks, the Gophers missed 10 straight shots and went five minutes without scoring as Wolverines ripped off a 15-2 run to take a 17-6 lead with 11:55 left in the first half.

Michigan buried back-to-back 3-pointers from Poole and Brazdeikis to start a streak of 11 straight points. Junior guard Zavier Simpson capped the spurt with a deep ball from the corner to force a Minnesota timeout and make it an 11-point game.

During the run, there was a mild surprise when freshman center Colin Castleton was the first big off the bench but, according to a team spokesman, that was because freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. has been sick the past couple days.

Michigan also rotated in sophomore guard Eli Brooks at the two and freshman guard David DeJulius at point guard when it turned to the bench, and the offense bogged down when it went through the rotations.

Despite the Wolverines only making two shots in the final 8:10, Minnesota couldn’t put a dent in the deficit because it couldn’t get anything going against Michigan's relentless defense.

The Gophers could only muster two buckets in the final 7:23 — the second on a last-second tip-in — to finish the half with one more made basket (eight) than turnovers (seven) as the Wolverines took a 28-18 lead into the break.

