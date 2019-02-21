Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith national defensive player of the year. (Photo11: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, and it won't take long for the junior point guard to prove he's worth the consideration.

Simpson is one of 10 semifinalists for the honor unveiled Thursday, three days from a showdown with Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston.

The 6-foot Simpson averages just under 1.5 steals per game, which is tied for fourth in the Big Ten. He's a key cog in the Wolverines' top-shelf defense, which is allowing 57.6 points per game (No. 1 in the Big Ten) and 39.8 percent shooting (fourth in the Big Ten) entering Thursday's game at Minnesota.

On Sunday, Simpson will lock horns with Winston, the conference's fourth-leading scorer (18.9 points) and leader in assists (7.4). He had Winston's number last season, holding him to 35.3 percent (6-for-17) shooting from the field, including 16.7 percent (1-for-6) from 3-point range and 22 total points in a pair of Michigan victories.

SEMIFINALISTS FOR NAISMITH DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barry Brown Jr., G, Kansas State

Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga

Ashton Hagans, G Kentucky

De'Andre Hunter, G, Virginia

Tre Jones, G, Duke

Tariq Owens, F, Texas Tech

Zavier Simpson, G, Michigan

Matisse Thybulle, G, Washington

Grant Williams, F, Tennessee

Zion Williamson, F, Duke