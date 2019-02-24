LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

 

Michigan coach talks about his team's performance and said Michigan State "played much better than us" in Sunday's 77-70 loss at Crisler Center. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — While Michigan coach John Beilein was speaking during his postgame presser, he wanted to hand out an assignment to anyone who was willing to do some research.

How many times was Michigan State guard Cassius Winston put in a ball screen? How many times did Michigan junior guard Zavier Simpson get hit with a ball screen while defending Winston?

For Michigan team that has been effective in ball-screen defense all season, it was rendered ineffective in Sunday’s 77-70 loss at Crisler Center for one reason: Winston.

“Our ball screen has been terrific all year,” Beilein said. “Cassius Winston was terrific. He destroyed our ball-screen defense.

“He was absolutely tremendous. We've had a lot of point guards come into this building. I've coached some great ones. That was as good a performance as you would've seen.”

Winston played the entire game and led a short-handed Michigan State squad with 27 points on 7-for-13 shooting, eight assists and three turnovers. He also drew eight fouls and finished 13-for-14 from the free-throw line.

According to Beilein, there were a couple looks Michigan State’s offense gave that he wasn’t expecting but noted most of the problems stemmed from Winston’s knack for getting into “the nooks and crannies.”

“His mid-range game is one of the very tops in the country,” Beilein said. “At the rim, not so. His 3-point game and his mid-range game are one of the top, like elite. He got to his mid-range, and those runners and those floaters there's not a lot of defense for those things.

“If Jon (Teske) stays too long, then he finds drop-off guys. He looked like Joe Montana throwing to the other side of the court today. He had a terrific, terrific game. And he's playing against a tremendous defensive point guard.”

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis thought his team made more mistakes in its ball-screen defense than usual and cited some of that had to do with what Michigan State was doing.

“The defensive coverage was definitely tough,” Brazdeikis said. “We saw some things we didn't really expect, and they did a tremendous job playing off that and making reads.

“We didn't expect the double ball screens where they both came off and they slipped a lot, which created a lot of space for them. They had a great game plan.”

Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
 Fullscreen

Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019.
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tipoff at Crisler Center.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tip-off at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going to the tip off ball at the start of the game.
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going for the tip-off. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue.
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half.
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half.
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half.
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winstons puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of State's Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikisin the second half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half.  MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. Michigan's in the second half. University of Michigan vs. Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News) 77-70
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center.
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a press conference before the game.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a news conference before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame press conference.
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame news conference. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game.
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    Beilein added his team had some problems recovering from its hard hedges on screens and getting back in position to defend.

    There were times Winston was able to use some hesitation and deceptiveness to get around Teske and into the lane. Then there were other instances when Simpson didn’t have leverage when he got back and couldn’t cut off Winston from getting to the basket.

    Beilein added he never gave any thought to having his team back up off hedging screens because that’s when Winston and his floater become dangerous.

    “I've seen the teams that have done that, but he had the same game,” Beilein said. “Look at his numbers. He's good at drawing fouls. He was just tremendous today…So, let’s give a lot of credit where it's due. We're going to do everything we can to learn from it and get better.”

    Ailing Matthews

    During the early stages of the first half, redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews appeared to suffer an ankle injury and was hobbling a bit at one point.

    He exited with 11:37 left in the half and had his right ankle looked at by the training staff on the bench before heading back to the locker room.

    Matthews had to have his ankle re-taped and eventually returned with 5:26 remaining before halftime.

    “They've got more injuries than we do, so I'm not crying,” Beilein said. “Charles' injury, we're not used to not having him. Charles tweaked his ankle just a little bit and it threw us off a little bit. Still, it shouldn't be a factor in the game. We've got to be better than were and we weren’t.”

    Matthews finished with four points on 1-for-8 shooting in 28 minutes, but there were a few instances where he came up gingerly and appeared to be hampered by the ailment.

    Yet, Beilein didn’t seem too concerned about Matthews’ status moving forward.

    “He was able to come back in, so you really don't worry too much about that,” Beilein said. “But he's going to have to do work, I'm sure.”

    Slam dunks

    Sunday’s defeat snapped Michigan’s 22-game win streak at Crisler Center and was its first home loss since Jan. 9, 2018.

    … Michigan celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1989 national title team at halftime and also honored the 1964 and 1974 Big Ten title teams during timeouts in the first half.

    … More than 200 former Michigan basketball players were in attendance for the game, which is believed to be the most ever.

    … Michigan finished with a season-low six assists, its fewest since its loss to Villanova in last season’s national title game.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

