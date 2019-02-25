Rashan Gary (Photo11: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary is a projected first-round NFL Draft selection, but how early he is drafted has varied among NFL analysts.

Gary, along with former Wolverines Devin Bush, Chase Winovich, Karan Higdon, Zach Gentry and David Long, will work out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week. The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, during a conference call Monday, said Gary could go very early in the draft.

Jeremiah ranked his top 50 prospects and has Ohio State’s Nick Bosa going No. 1 overall, followed by three defensive linemen. Gary, however, dropped from fourth on a previous list to eighth mainly because of his lack of production. Gary, who left Michigan with a year of eligibility remaining, missed three regular-season games last season because of a shoulder injury and he decided not to play in the bowl.

“Rashan Gary to me is a little bit more athlete than football player at this point in time,” Jeremiah said Monday. “You’ll see the rare, rare, rare combination of size and speed. Very explosive. The production doesn’t necessarily match the skill set. That to me going back through, watching more tape on all these guys, as you go through the process, I still view him as a top-10 player.

“Wouldn’t shock me if he was the second pick in the draft because there’s tremendous upside with him. From a skillset standpoint, I think the ceiling for him is like a Cam Jordan (California, New Orleans Saints). I think he could be one of the better defensive ends in the NFL. I know some people say he should kick inside. I like him better on the edge. That’s where he fits for me. A lot of disruption, not a lot of production. That’s why he dropped a little bit on my list.”