Michigan has added Mihah Mazzccua, a three-star offensive lineman, to the 2020 class. He announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter.
The 6-foot-5, 289-pound Mazzccua is the second Michigan commitment from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The program’s coach, Biff Poggi, is a former U-M football staffer and his son, Henry, was a fullback for the Wolverines.
Mazzccua joins St. Frances teammate Osman Savage, a four-star linebacker, in Michigan’s 2020 class. Michigan now has seven commitments to that class.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.