LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Michigan has added Mihah Mazzccua, a three-star offensive lineman, to the 2020 class. He announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 289-pound Mazzccua is the second Michigan commitment from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The program’s coach, Biff Poggi, is a former U-M football staffer and his son, Henry, was a fullback for the Wolverines.

Mazzccua joins St. Frances teammate Osman Savage, a four-star linebacker, in Michigan’s 2020 class. Michigan now has seven commitments to that class.

 