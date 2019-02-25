Micah Mazzccua (Photo11: Twitter)

Michigan has added Mihah Mazzccua, a three-star offensive lineman, to the 2020 class. He announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 289-pound Mazzccua is the second Michigan commitment from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The program’s coach, Biff Poggi, is a former U-M football staffer and his son, Henry, was a fullback for the Wolverines.

Blessed to say I am verbally Committed to The University of Michigan #goblue 〽 @CoachJim4UMpic.twitter.com/VEtTsMs69q — Micah Mazzccua (@MicahMazzccua) February 26, 2019

Mazzccua joins St. Frances teammate Osman Savage, a four-star linebacker, in Michigan’s 2020 class. Michigan now has seven commitments to that class.