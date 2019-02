CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team still being in the hunt for the Big Ten regular-season title despite Sunday's setback. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan's Charles Matthews has a year of eligibility left though academically he is a senior. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Charles Matthews’ journey to Michigan all started with a cold call in the spring of 2016.

After Matthews opted to transfer from Kentucky following his freshman season, Gary DeCesare, Matthews’ high school coach at Chicago St. Rita, reached out to Michigan coach John Beilein about a player he might be interested in.

As it turns out, Michigan was going to be in need of an athletic wing to eventually replace Zak Irvin. What followed was an “unbelievable” vetting process where tons of tape was watched and plenty of calls were made. And when Matthews made his visit to Ann Arbor, Beilein felt it was a natural fit.

For Matthews, his landing spots came down to Michigan and Xavier. But when he made the trip to campus, he instantly clicked with assistant coach Saddi Washington and Beilein, and his dad wanted him to commit on the spot. While Matthews’ commitment didn’t happen that instant, he did eventually choose Michigan.

“We had no idea what we were getting as a man,” Beilein recalled on Wednesday. “No idea what we were getting as a defender.

“We're just so fortunate to have had him these three years.”

At Thursday’s home finale against Nebraska, Matthews, a redshirt junior wing, will be the lone player celebrated on Senior Night at Crisler Center.

While Matthews academically is a senior, he still has one year of eligibility remaining. Yet, neither he nor Beilein could say for certain whether this will be the final home game of his career.

“It's possible,” Matthews said. “I'm just trying to take everything one day at a time.”

In recent weeks, Beilein has said Matthews will have “interesting decisions” to make this offseason and noted whether he decides to stay or go pro will be his choice. Matthews is projected to be a late second-round pick by NBADraft.net and isn't even listed in ESPN's most recent NBA mock draft.

“We wanted to make sure that he had this opportunity,” Beilein said. “He's been here, he's going to graduate. He's not going to have to come back another year.

“We've had Senior Nights for guys before that had an extra year coming, so why not do it for him?”

Matthews, who is on pace to graduate with a degree in general studies, doesn’t expect to have a “big entourage” outside of his family on hand for Thursday’s game.

Matthews said he expects to play after he stepped on someone’s foot and injured his ankle in the first half of last weekend’s loss to Michigan State. He added playing through the ailment was “probably one of the most painful things I’ve done all season” and said he has slowly been working his way back at practice.

Regardless if this is it for Matthews, his impact can’t be understated. He arrived at Michigan during what he called a “redemption period” and made his mark — while sitting out due to transfer rules — on a scout team that helped push the Wolverines to the first of two straight Big Ten tournament titles and to the Sweet 16.

Then when he was able to suit up last season, Matthews played a pivotal role in transforming Michigan into a defensive-minded squad and elevated his game in the postseason to help carry the Wolverines all the way to the national title game.

That led to Matthews testing the NBA Draft waters in the offseason without hiring an agent, which gave him the option to come back to Michigan. But a wrist injury cut the process short and forced him to cancel most of his pre-draft workouts.

As a result, Matthews opted to return for his third season, where he has served as a co-captain alongside junior guard Zavier Simpson and turned Michigan into one of the top defensive teams in the nation.

"Me and X, we never tried to say we're going to come in here and (become) a defensive team,” Matthews said. “We just said we just want to turn this into a team with pride, a team that competes, a team that plays with passion. Credit to Moe (Wagner) as well. Last year I think we all showed that, and we've just got to come in and build on that.

“I feel like the reason we are good defenders is because we like to compete, and we have pride. We're going to make sure the next guy and we'll try our best to make him (that way) as well. Hopefully that lasts when I'm gone, whether I'm here next year or not.”

But while Matthews is still around, Michigan has business to take care of. The Wolverines are a game out of first and are still in a position to grab a piece of the Big Ten regular-season title with three regular-season games to go.

After that, there’s a chance for Matthews to help the Wolverines to pull off a conference tournament three-peat in his hometown of Chicago followed by another opportunity to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

And after that, who knows? But no matter how much time Matthews' journey has left at Michigan, he’s going to make the most of it.

“It's been a hell of a ride so far,” Matthews said, “and I'm looking to create more memories while I'm here.”

Nebraska at Michigan

Tip-off: 7 p.m. Thursday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: ESPN/950

Records: No. 9 Michigan 24-4, 13-4 Big Ten; Nebraska 15-13, 5-12

Outlook: Nebraska’s strength of schedule ranks 13th nationally, per KenPom. The Cornhuskers are 1-6 against ranked opponents this season and nine of Nebraska’s losses have been to teams who have been ranked in the top-15 at some point…Michigan is 7-0 against Nebraska in games played in Ann Arbor.