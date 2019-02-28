Michigan guard Charles Matthews will miss Thursday night's game against Nebraska with an ankle injury. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — Charles Matthews’ Senior Night sendoff was a little bittersweet.

Matthews, a redshirt junior wing, was the lone player honored before Thursday night’s home finale against Nebraska.

But when it came time to tip off at Crisler Center, Matthews was sidelined with a right ankle injury and missed the first game in his two seasons at Michigan.

Matthews, who was wearing a walking boot on his right foot, suffered the injury when he stepped on another player’s foot during the first half of last weekend’s loss to Michigan State. The ailment forced Matthews to exit the game and get examined by the training staff before heading back to the locker room to get his ankle re-taped.

Matthews was able to return but said he “crashed it again” in the second half en route to finishing with four points on 1-for-8 shooting in 28 minutes.

On Wednesday, Michigan coach John Beilein noted the injury “affected him a lot” and Matthews said playing through the injury was “probably one of the most painful things I’ve done all season.” Yet before Wednesday’s practice, Matthews said he still expected to play.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers took Matthews’ spot in the starting lineup. It was Livers’ first start of the season and first time being in the starting five since last season’s national title game.

It was also the first time all season Michigan used a different starting lineup that didn’t consist of junior guard Zavier Simpson, sophomore guard Jordan Poole, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, junior center Jon Teske and Matthews.

