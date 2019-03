CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team bouncing back in Thursday's win over Nebraska and looking ahead to Sunday's game at Maryland. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan head coach John Beilein shakes hands with forward Colin Castleton (11) as he exits the game in the second half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach John Beilein knew the time was now.

With redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews sidelined by a right ankle injury and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers moving from his sixth-man role to the starting lineup, the Wolverines were going have to throw in some of their younger guys and let them sink or swim.

Enter “Swaggy C,” a nickname assistant coach Luke Yaklich bestowed upon little-used freshman center Colin Castleton.

In Thursday’s win over Nebraska, Castleton made a splash with a breakout performance that featured a season-high 11 points, three rebounds and a blocked shot in nine highly productive minutes off the bench.

More importantly, he looked like a possible solution to Michigan’s season-long search for a backup center heading into Sunday’s matchup at Maryland.

“I talk to the coaches and they just told me be ready,” Castleton said. “Be ready every day. If you keep working hard you're going to get an opportunity and when that opportunity comes you have to shine. You can’t back down from competition, you can't back down from a big game.”

With Livers moving into the starting wing spot and hounding Nebraska’s top scorer James Palmer, he was no longer an option to play the five. And with Beilein wanting to shave down junior center Jon Teske’s minutes to around 30 per game, that meant someone else was going to have to step up.

That led to the coaching staff taking a vote and Castleton, who was “slightly edging ahead” of freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. and redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis in practice, earned the nod.

After Teske picked up a foul five minutes into the game, Castleton wasted little time making the most of his chance. He scored on his first offensive possession on a drop-step move in the post and rattled off six points within a span on 3 minutes, 17 seconds to spark an 18-4 run that blew the game open early.

When Nebraska switched a ball screen and Castleton had a smaller defender on him, he flashed, kept his hands high, kept the ball high and did his job at the basket. And even though he’s not physically imposing with his lanky, 6-foot-11, 230-pound frame, Castleton was able to find plenty of success inside and finish with strength when a Nebraska defender went flying over his shoulders.

"He's shows that every day in practice,” Teske said. “He goes against me, Austin, Brandon every day in practice. It might not show that he's physically ready, but he has the touch around the rim. To go around you, he’s got different moves in the post and he's able to score around the basket with some soft touch.”

Castleton noted he’s learning how to play with more finesse, be more “structural” as a player and improve his skill set around the rim by soaking in all the little pointers Teske teaches him every day in practice.

Then there’s also all the 30-minute sessions Castleton spent working on his footwork with assistant coach Saddi Washington, an area in which Beilein said most big men aren’t great out of high school and one Castleton has been “working on like crazy” all season.

“I got in there and saw (Castleton) was making some really nice moves down low that Coach B is going to love in film,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. “He's probably going to talk about it for three to five minutes.

“Us basketball players, we don't like to do the simple moves sometimes. That Colin in fact did the simple moves, Coach B is going to love it. You know Coach B is a fundamental guy. He's just going to love all the steps and stuff.”

Beilein noted that while Castleton provides action-packed minutes — “Some of it is good, some of it is bad, but there’s action” — and makes things happen, whether it’s rebounding, scoring or blocking shots, the next step for him is to understand he can continue to keep his motor running.

“His head was spinning last night that he was in there for so long,” Beilein said. “He wanted a rest after the first two minutes and we had a TV timeout and I said, 'No, there's no rest right now. We're having a TV timeout. There's your rest. Jon needs his rest.' That's what I think he's got to understand. He needs to understand he can play through fatigue.”

According to Beilein, Castleton will likely be the first big off the bench moving forward before adding he’s “got to continue to show us,” something Johns hasn’t been able to do following his breakout game against Indiana in January.

Beilein said he also doubts he'll go another game without Castleton in the lineup as long as he continues to pay attention to the scouting report, work hard and have the right attitude.

It’s been a steady climb for Castleton to get to this point — and one the Wolverines hope doesn’t level off anytime soon.

“I had some bumps in the road, had some really down days, but I just fought back and kept my head high,” Castleton said. “Coach B has been telling me I've been progressing every day and going upwards. Hopefully I can keep going upwards.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

Michigan at Maryland

Tip-off: 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: No. 9 Michigan 25-4, 14-4 Big Ten; No. 17 Maryland 21-8, 12-6

Outlook: Maryland is the only team in the Big Ten that ranks in the top five in both scoring offense (72.1 points; fifth) and scoring defense (65 points; fifth). The Terrapins have won three straight at Xfinity Center but have played just two home games since Feb. 1. ... Michigan won the first meeting, 65-52, on Feb. 16 and will look to sweep the season series for the second straight season.