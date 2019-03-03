CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's ability to answer and finish strong in Sunday's 69-62 win at Maryland. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan forward Isaiah Livers drives between Maryland guards Darryl Morsell, left, and Anthony Cowan Jr. in the first half. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

College Park, Md. – March has a way of making the improbable seem possible.

Michigan’s chances of grabbing of share of the Big Ten regular-season title would fall under that category.

With the finish line in sight, the No. 9 Wolverines kept pace in the frantic conference race with a 69-62 win over Maryland Sunday at the Xfinity Center.

No. 9 Michigan (26-4, 15-4 Big Ten) sits a half-game behind Purdue and a half-game ahead of Michigan State with one game remaining. The Boilermakers and Spartans each have two to play.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis led the balanced effort with 21 points for Michigan, which was without redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews for the second straight game. Sophomore guard Jordan Poole added 12 points and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers scored 11, while junior guard Zavier Simpson (12 points, 10 assists) and junior center Jon Teske (11 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double.

Bruno Fernando had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Smith scored 11 for No. 17 Maryland (21-9, 12-7), which gave up 11 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points to Michigan.

After Michigan rode into halftime with the momentum and the lead, Simpson picked up two fouls 90 seconds into the second half and Maryland took advantage.

The Terrapins rattled off a 9-2 run that ended with three Smith baskets in the paint, including one offensive putback, to turn a six-point deficit into a 36-35 lead with 15:50 to go.

By the time Simpson checked back in at the 11:03 mark, though, Maryland could only widen the gap to two points. And Simpson promptly made his return felt during a 12-2 run that put Michigan up, 53-45, with 4:38 to go.

Simpson scored on a hook shot during a string of seven straight points that started the spurt before he found Brazdeikis for a 3-pointer and capped it with another running hook shot all while playing a key role in holding Maryland over eight minutes between made field goals.

But Simpson wasn’t done. He found Teske for a 3-pointer and knifed his way to the basket for another layup to make it 60-52 with 2:28 to go.

Maryland cut it to 62-57 on a 3-pointer from Anthony Cowan with 1:27 remaining, but Livers countered with a 3-pointer and Poole and Brazdeikis combined to make four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it.

With Maryland coming off a trouncing at Penn State and a horde of former Terrapins on hand for the program’s 100-year celebration, Michigan walked into a packed house and struggled to settle in offensively in the charged-up atmosphere. The Wolverines missed 11 of their first 15 shots and didn’t score their first basket until 3:22 into the game.

Despite the rough shooting start, Michigan aggressively attacked the rim – with Brazdeikis’ bully ball style leading the way – crashed the offensive glass and drew fouls to get to the free-throw line to hang tight over the first 10 minutes.

Maryland eventually strung together baskets and ripped off a 6-0 run that was capped by a layup by Eric Ayala to grab a 20-14 lead with 7:54 left in the first half.

But after a running hook shot from Simpson quieted crowd, Michigan leaned on its defense to hold Maryland to one basket in the final 7:09 and feasted on second-chance points to close out the half on a 12-2 run.

Brazdeikis started the spurt by draining Michigan’s first 3-pointer on its ninth attempt and Teske scored on a tip-in over Maryland big man Bruno Fernando to give the Wolverines their first lead, 24-22, at the 2:16 mark.

Simpson capped the flurry – and a half that saw Michigan make just one shot outside the paint – by outracing the Maryland defense and beating the buzzer with a scooping layup for a 28-24 advantage at the break.

