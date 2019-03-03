Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis gestures toward spectators in the final moments Sunday. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

College Park, Md. — Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis heard the crowd and relished every second of it.

When he stepped to the free-throw line with 13:16 left in the first half, the Maryland fans at the Xfinity Center started to chant, “You are ugly,” during both his attempts.

Brazdeikis responded by calmly sinking both shots, back-pedaling down the court, pointing to his ears and letting the crowd know he couldn’t hear them anymore.

By the end of Michigan’s 69-62 win on Sunday, it was Brazdeikis who got the last laugh, pouring in a game-high 21 points to help keep the Wolverines’ Big Ten regular-season title hopes alive.

“Even before the game started they were on me,” Brazdeikis said. “I embrace that kind of intensity and I love crowds like that. It motivates me and makes me more hungry. I embrace every second of it and as much as they think they're getting in my head, that's actually fuel for me. I feed off that all day long.”

Brazdeikis proved it. When he snapped Michigan’s 0-for-8 start from 3-point range with a deep ball from the corner, he trotted back down the court and did a money gesture with both hands to the crowd.

When he continually muscled his way into the lane and earn trip after trip to the free-throw line, the boos continued to shower him.

“That's one of my favorite parts of the game by far. The crowd and everything, it's fun,” Brazdeikis said. “I want it all.”

But after all the flexes and waves to the crowd, Brazdeikis saved his best response for last during Michigan’s key 12-2 second-half run.

So, after he hit a 3-pointer from the wing to put Michigan up 51-45 with 5:20 to go, Brazdeikis decided to take a page out of mentor and former Wolverine Nik Stauskas’ book by turning and blowing a kiss to the crowd.

“I've seen him do that against Michigan State,” Brazdeikis said, “so I was like, 'You know, these guys are on me, so I might just blow them a little kiss.'”

My girls the baddest tho so I stay winning 🤷‍♂️ good road dub 😘 https://t.co/hQ0ijkvHEw — Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) March 3, 2019

The gesture sealed an impressive all-around performance from Brazdeikis, who punished Maryland’s cross-matching strategy that attracted the Terrapins’ best forward defenders.

He shot 6-for-12 from the floor, went 7-for-8 from the line and drew nine fouls while committing none in 38 minutes.

"It was interesting,” Brazdeikis said. “I had a lot of different matchups on me this game. I'm always ready to be aggressive and our offense puts me in a lot of different positions to attack, to make plays. And today they couldn't stay in front of me.”

And by the end of it, Maryland had nothing left to say. Only the Michigan faithful did.

"Silencing them and then hearing that,” Brazdeikis said of the 'Go Blue' chants in the closing seconds, “there's not a better feeling in the world.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins