Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) missed Sunday's game against Maryland with an ankle injury. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

College Park, Md. — Michigan will be without one of its key pieces once again as it looks to keep pace in the Big Ten race.

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews will be sidelined for the second straight game and sit out Sunday’s contest at Maryland with a right ankle injury.

Matthews traveled with the team but didn’t participate in any of the pregame warm-ups. He wasn't wearing a walking boot on his right foot like he did earlier this week and was dressed in sweats and Jordans on the bench.

Michigan coach John Beilein said Friday that Matthews has been diagnosed with a “very slight” ankle sprain and his status remains day-to-day.

“We're hoping to have him back,” Beilein said Friday. “But as you know, we've had times where we thought Caris LeVert was going to play the next day and he didn't play the rest of the year.

“There's a lot of things that go on to any type of ankle sprain. We've done all the tests and we're hoping he's going to come back real soon. But it's going to be up to him and it's going to be when he's pain-free.”

Before the Sunday's game, however, Beilein reportedly told CBS that he hopes to have Matthews back for the postseason. That implies Matthews could also miss the regular-season finale at Michigan State on March 9.

Matthews, the team's third-leading scorer (12.8 points) and top wing defender, suffered the injury last weekend against Michigan State when he stepped on a player’s foot early in the first half.

With Matthews out, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers will slide into the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Livers recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first start of the season against Nebraska in the home finale on Thursday.

Livers’ move off the bench also means he won’t be an option to play at the five and could lead to another extended opportunity for freshman center Colin Castleton.

