Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday in Indianapolis. He posted the second fastest 40-yard dash speed (4.43) among linebackers. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

Devin Bush had the top vertical among linebackers, Chase Winovich was first in the 20-yard shuttle among defensive linemen , and Rashan Gary had a sizzling performance Sunday at the NFL Combine.



The former Michigan players enhanced their draft potential with strong production in the individual drills held at Lucas Oil Stadium. Gary, a defensive end, and Bush, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, are projected first-round draft selections. Winovich, analysts have said, has possibly pushed himself to a second-round selection.



Gary said Saturday he wants NFL teams to leave the combine thinking he is the best overall player, offense or defense.



He was third among defensive linemen in the 40 at 4.58, while Winovich turned in a 4.59 for fourth. Montez Sweat led the group with a 4.41 40. Gary also had a third-best vertical at 38 inches.



Winovich, known for his high-motor play, was in the top five in four of the drills. He was first in the 20-yard shuttle (4.11), while Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, a potential first-round overall selection, was third. Winovich also was third in the three-cone drill (6.94) and tied for third with Bosa in the 10-yard splits (1.55).



Bush combated any scouts who might have doubts about his size — he’s 5-foot-11, 234 pounds — with the second-fasted 40 time among linebackers. Bush ran a 4.43 just behind LSU linebacker Devin White’s 4.42). Bush was first in the vertical (40.5) and fifth in the three-cone drill (6.93).



“I’m an overall football player,” Bush said Saturday. “I can play anything on defense. I have extreme confidence in myself and my abilities.”

