Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of March 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
1. Purdue (22-7, 15-3) – The Boilermakers already had the easiest road among the contenders to the Big Ten title and now they’re in the driver’s seat after Michigan State’s loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers have won five straight and hit the road for the final two games at Minnesota and Northwestern. Avoid an upset and Matt Painter and his crew will be outright regular-season champs, something few would have predicted before the season. Last week: 3
1. Purdue (22-7, 15-3) – The Boilermakers already had the easiest road among the contenders to the Big Ten title and now they’re in the driver’s seat after Michigan State’s loss at Indiana. The Boilermakers have won five straight and hit the road for the final two games at Minnesota and Northwestern. Avoid an upset and Matt Painter and his crew will be outright regular-season champs, something few would have predicted before the season. Last week: 3 R Brent Smith, AP
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week’s win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn’t keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They’ll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (23-6, 14-4) – The Spartans had everything in their hands after last week’s win at Michigan. But even a slow week couldn’t keep them from avoiding the upset on the road against Indiana, a team that finished off the season sweep of the Spartans. They’ll need an unlikely slip-up from Purdue to get back in the title picture as home games await this week with Nebraska and the rematch with Michigan. Last week: 1. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He’ll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2.
3. Michigan (26-4, 15-4) – The Wolverines had a heck of a bounce-back week after the loss to Michigan State, cruising past a disinterested Nebraska team before getting a gutty road win over Maryland on Sunday without Charles Matthews. He’ll have a week to heal before the season finale with Michigan State, but his status seems to be up in the air. Either way, the Wolverines – like the Spartans – are hoping for Purdue to falter and make the showdown for more than second place. Last week: 2. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5.
4. Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6) – The Badgers missed a chance to solidify themselves in the top four of the conference with an overtime loss at Indiana early in the week but bounced back to getting past a pesky Penn State team. The opportunity for the double-bye in the conference tournament is still out there if the Badgers can take care of business in the final week with a home game against Iowa followed by a trip to Ohio State to close the season. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There’s no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn’t take advantage. They’re now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (21-9, 12-7) – There’s no way to sugarcoat things – the Terrapins had an awful week. After going on the road and getting blasted by Penn State, the Terps faced a short-handed Michigan squad at home but couldn’t take advantage. They’re now in a precarious spot, needing to win the finale against Minnesota while hoping for a loss from Wisconsin to jump out of the Thursday games at the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye. Last week: 5. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They’ll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7.
6. Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) – For the Buckeyes, the final week of the season is all about trying to firm up their NCAA Tournament resume. Still hovering near the bubble, the Buckeyes missed out on a chance by losing at Purdue. They’ll now head to Northwestern before hosting Wisconsin to close the regular season, all while the status of suspended center Kaleb Wesson remains unclear. Last week: 7. R Brent Smith, AP
Fullscreen
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It’s been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6.
7. Iowa (21-8, 10-8) – It’s been a tumultuous week for the Hawkeyes with two straight losses, the first that included a rant from coach Fran McCaffery that garnered a two-game suspension and the second a one-sided defeat at home at the hands of Rutgers. Two road games await in the final week – at Wisconsin and Nebraska – as the Hawkeyes try to right the ship before heading to the Big Ten tournament. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they’re on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8.
8. Rutgers (14-14, 7-11) – The Scarlet Knights have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the second half of the conference season and proved they’re on an upward track by going on the road and rolling over Iowa on Saturday. With games at home against Penn State and at Indiana to close the regular season, a strong showing there and the Big Ten tournament could land the Scarlet Knights in the NIT. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn’t so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9.
9. Minnesota (18-11, 8-10) – The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for a while now and a win at Northwestern sure didn’t so much to change that. The final week of the regular season, however, offers plenty of opportunity. With games at home against Purdue and at Maryland, there is nothing but opportunity left for the Gophers to solidify their NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 9. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It’s probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller’s team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13.
10. Indiana (15-14, 6-12) – It’s probably all too little, too late for the Hoosiers, who beat Wisconsin and Michigan State this week for their first winning streak in a couple months. The metrics might say the Hoosiers are on the bubble, but with Illinois and Rutgers left, only a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game will likely get Archie Miller’s team into the discussion for an at-large bid. Last week: 13. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood’s team. Last week: 10.
11. Illinois (11-18, 7-11) – The Fighting Illini were happy to see Northwestern on the schedule and took advantage to end a three-game skid heading into the final week of the season. They have a home game left with Indiana followed by a trip to Penn State as they do their best to avoid playing on Wednesday in the conference tournament. A win in either game should do it for Brad Underwood’s team. Last week: 10. AJ Mast, AP
Fullscreen
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It’s the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11.
12. Penn State (12-17, 5-13) – The Nittany Lions continue to play well as they destroyed Maryland early in the week and then came up short on the road against Wisconsin, ending a three-game winning streak. It’s the sort of play the Nittany Lions expected early in the season, and with games at Rutgers and at home against Illinois to close the regular season, the chance to build momentum entering the conference tournament seems likely. Last week: 11. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It’s back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12.
13. Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) – It’s back to playing out the string for the Cornhuskers, who barely showed up early in the week in a blowout loss at Michigan. A trip to Michigan State is up next followed by the final game at home against Iowa. Barring a wild postseason run, the attention in Lincoln is likely starting to turn to whether coach Tim Miles will be back next season. Last week: 12. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can’t end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven’t won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15) – Things can’t end fast enough for the Wildcats, who lost their 10th in a row on Sunday at Illinois. The Cats haven’t won a game since beating Indiana on Jan. 22 and getting one more victory in the final week of the regular season will be a tough ask as they host Ohio State then finish things on the road at Purdue. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    College Park, Md. — Michigan coach John Beilein’s postgame presser took a brief detour.

    When answering a question about junior guard Zavier Simpson, he wondered aloud where his “Captain Hook” moniker came from and looked around the room.

    And while no one could put their finger on its origin, Beilein conceded: “That one can stick. He's the captain and he's got a hook.”

    It’s a fitting nickname and one Maryland couldn’t dispel as Simpson showcased his leadership and patented shot throughout Sunday’s 69-62 win that kept Michigan's Big Ten title hopes alive.

    First, the running hook. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis has witnessed Simpson knock down the shot countless times in practice and in games over defenders of all sizes.

    But when Simpson used a screen from junior center Jon Teske out near the 3-point line and had Maryland big man Bruno Fernando — one of the league’s top shot-blockers — right on his hip, Brazdeikis was among the masses who had to take a second to register what just happened.

    After using a hesitation dribble, Simpson seemingly defied the laws of physics by lofting a high-arcing hook over the 6-foot-10 Fernando that had the perfect mix of touch, precision and genius.

    And for those who couldn’t believe it, Simpson did it a second time against Fernando. Same sky-high arc. Same soft kiss off the glass. Same absurd degree of difficulty. Same head-shaking result.

    "I've never seen that first-half hook shot before,” Brazdeikis said. “I was near the 3-point line and I was like, 'Damn.’ I have complete trust and we have complete trust in him.”

    Simpson knocked down two more for good measure in the second half, including one that came late in the shot clock and at a seemingly impossible angle over a leaping Maryland defender at full speed.

    “That kid makes four skyhooks. Are you kidding me?” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “I mean, one I can get. But four? How terrific is he? I mean, he’s the whole difference in the game.”

    Offense or defense. On or off the court. It didn’t matter. Simpson made his presence felt and Maryland could do nothing about it.

    And that’s where the captain part of the equation comes into play. Despite Michigan’s rough shooting over the first 30-plus minutes, Simpson steered the offense through choppy waters during two key runs late in the first and second halves and dished out 10 assists.

    He directed another disruptive effort by stuffing Maryland’s leading scorer Anthony Cowan in a locker for the second time this season and holding him to 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting, including a 1-for-7 clip from beyond the arc.

    But even when Simpson wasn’t on the floor for a seven-minute stretch after picking up two fouls 85 seconds into the second half, he never stopped leading.

    “That was tough period for us,” Brazdeikis said. “We always need X on the court with us, but he was there for us on the bench. Whenever we had a timeout or a huddle he was there right with us. He's always communicating what we should do.”

    That was critical considering the Wolverines (26-4, 15-4 Big Ten) were playing in one of the most raucous and rowdy road environments all season. Tons of former Terrapins were on hand to celebrate the program’s 100 years. Color-clad Maryland supporters filled the arena to the ceiling. The energy was pulsating well before tip-off.

    Yet, Michigan was never rattled, never lost focus and never cracked. The Wolverines were steady because they followed Simpson’s stoic lead.

    “He keeps the team together,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. “I still can hear his voice when wasn't on the floor. And you knew he when he was coming on that court there was about to be some intensity. Anything he did was with intensity. Just how he was talking he was intense. I don't know if you guys see it in the game, but he's an intense guy and it gives us energy.”

    So, it was no coincidence when Simpson checked back in following the under-12 media timeout — “Twelve (minute mark) is usually my number with a guy with three fouls,” Beilein noted — and the game immediately flipped. The Wolverines went on a 12-2 run, held the Terrapins without a field goal for roughly eight minutes and scored on seven consecutive possessions down the stretch.

    “I just think there's a confidence factor when he's out there,” Beilein said. “He's coaching me up what he wants to run. I ask him a lot about what he's seeing out there because I see some things — but he's been with us so long and won a ton games as a starter and his record is incredible — if he sees things and he wants to do things and he thinks it'll work, let's go with it.”

    Added Brazdeikis: “He does a great job of just calming us down, running the offense, slowing things down, speeding things up. He controls the pace really well for us."

    And the difference Simpson makes on defense is undeniable, whether it's shutting his man down or disrupting dribble-drives with his quick hands. He's the glue that holds everyone accountable and it has a ripple effect on the other four on the floor.

    “It’s not just him guarding his man,” Livers said. “He does all the intangibles. He’ll come help box out or even when I’m down low and he sees me struggling, he’ll go grab that 50-50 ball. Obviously with that one-on-one you’re not going to get past Zavier like that, so his presence is huge on the court.”

    On Sunday, Maryland and its fans were just the latest to witness what happens during a 40-minute showing of "Captain Hook."

    “He's our leader,” Brazdeikis said. “He's one of the most talented players in the conference.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE