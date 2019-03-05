Go through the gallery to see the projected Michigan football starters for the 2019 season. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Michigan will begin spring practice in the middle of next month in preparation for the upcoming season, Jim Harbaugh’s fifth as head coach.

And while Harbaugh doesn’t share his depth chart publicly, and while the spring will only partially set in pencil the starting lineup for preseason camp, here’s a best-guess offering in … February.

Jim Harbaugh enters his fifth season as Michigan's head coach. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

There have been a few changes since the end of the 10-3 season. Pep Hamilton, the pass-game coordinator, has moved on, and Josh Gattis was hired as offensive coordinator. Ben McDaniels, an analyst last season, is now quarterbacks coach. With the departures of defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington to Ohio State, Harbaugh has hired Shaun Nua to coach the line and Anthony Campanile as a defensive assistant.

Michigan returns the majority of starters on offense. Gone are running back Karan Higdon, right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, and tight end Zach Gentry. The defense has holes to fill with defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich gone, as well as linebacker Devin Bush and defensive backs Tyree Kinnel and David Long.

Here's a look at what the starting lineup could look like next season.

