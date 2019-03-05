Michigan All-American Ty Law will be an honorary football captain this season after accepting coach Jim Harbaugh’s invitation made during his weekly podcast. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Associated Press)

Michigan All-American Ty Law will be an honorary football captain this season after accepting coach Jim Harbaugh’s invitation made during his weekly podcast.

Law, recently selected for induction into the Pro Football of Fame, appears this week on The Harbaugh’ Podcast, and will be the captain for Michigan’s game against Iowa on Oct. 5 at Michigan Stadium. Harbaugh joked that he had a question that wouldn’t be on the level of asking about how Law reacted to getting the news he would be in the Hall of Fame.

Harbaugh told Law the Iowa game is on homecoming.

“Which is not going to be a homecoming-type of game,” Harbaugh said. “It will be a real rough one.”

Law quickly accepted saying he would be honored and then offered a bit of trash talk.

“We going to go out and whoop some Iowa ass,” Law said.

Law started three seasons at cornerback for the Wolverines and was an All-American in 1994. During his three-year career, he had 161 tackles, 19 pass breakups, eight interceptions and he forced one fumble.

He was a first-round selection by the New England Patriots (No. 23 overall) in the 1995 NFL Draft and played 15 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. He was part of three Super Bowl victories during his 10 seasons with the Patriots. Law had 53 career interceptions during his NFL career.

“I can’t wait, guys,” Law said on the podcast. “It’s been so long. I’ve been so busy and playing I haven’t got a chance to get back as much as I would like. To have this opportunity and be a part of homecoming, to come down that tunnel — hopefully I get this back taken care of, so I can go there and jump up and hit the (banner). I ain’t got any hops right now, my back is killing me.

“I’m going to enjoy it and live through the guys out there. I’m a part of it. I’m a part of that tradition. I’m a part of coming down there and upsetting so many teams, especially Ohio State and Michigan State. I’m embedded in the University of Michigan.”

Law said he speaks to Charles Woodson, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner from Michigan and recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee, frequently regarding business opportunities in Ann Arbor. But Law mentioned to Harbaugh he has a son who plays quarterback and is determined to play at Michigan.

“That’s all he wants to do is go to the University of Michigan,” Law said on the podcast. “My son has it in his mind he’s going to be a Wolverine, too.”

