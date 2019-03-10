No surprise, Quinn Hughes' time at Michigan will be short.

Hughes, a Hobey Baker candidate who just wrapped up his second season in Ann Arbor, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

He is expected to join the Canucks on Tuesday and get his feet wet in the NHL as the Canucks try to secure a long-shot bid at making the playoffs.

"Quinn is an exceptional skater, strong on the puck and plays with creativity and vision," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He was a leader on his team at the University of Michigan and has had success at the international level.

"We're excited for Quinn to join our team and continue to grow his game as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."

Hughes, 19, was the seventh overall pick by the Canucks in the 2018 draft, but returned to Michigan for his sophomore season.

Michigan's season ended over the weekend with a two-game sweep by Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament. The Wolverines finished 13-16-7.

Hughes, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound defenseman, led Michigan in points with 33. He had 28 assists to go with five goals. As a freshman, he had 29 points (24 assists).

He also had a decorated international career, as part of the United States team that took gold at the World U18 championships in 2018, silver at the world juniors in 2019 and bronze in 2018, and bronze at the world championships in 2018.

Hughes has a hockey pedigree, as the older brother of Jack Hughes, considered the No. 1 prospect for the 2019 draft. Another younger brother, Luke, plays minors hockey. Their father, Jim, played at Providence and was an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins and director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, played hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

