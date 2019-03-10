CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, Matt Charboneau and James Hawkins break down MSU's win over UM The Detroit News

East Lansing — With 14 minutes left in Saturday’s rivalry rematch, everything started to fall apart for Michigan.

The offense couldn’t get a shot to drop. The defense couldn’t do anything to get a stop. The frustration started to mount as the cycle repeated itself for roughly eight minutes.

By the time it ended, No. 9 Michigan State had ripped off a 25-4 run and never looked back, burying No. 7 Michigan’s hopes to grab a share of the Big Ten regular-season title with a 75-63 loss at Breslin Center.

“We imploded a little bit on a couple occasions where they blocked a couple shots during that time and that was huge,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “Then we missed some shots. We even had a couple air balls. That's really tough for us. Now they're out and they didn't miss at their end. We lost some coverages in transition and they put you in great rotations and we tried to stay out of that more than we were last time, but they got them.

“They only made six 3s and that's a goal for us to keep people to five or six 3s. They only made six, but they got to the foul line like crazy. We don't foul and somehow we got in big foul trouble today, so blame me for that.”

For Beilein, the most disappointing part wasn’t the ineffectiveness of his team’s offense or defense during the backbreaking flurry. It was his team’s lack of composure as the frustration boiled over and seeped into its play.

“We weren't as poised as we needed to be,” Beilein said. “We needed to be poised at that time and we weren't. We won at Villanova. We won at Maryland. When we went to Illinois we played between like 90 percent and 100 percent packed houses and we did not lose our poise in all seven of our road wins. Today we lost some poise.”

Michigan held Michigan State to as many turnovers (nine) as made field goals and shot at a 50-percent clip (15-for-30) in the first half. But in the second half, the Wolverines could do little to stop the Spartans and get anything going for themselves, especially during the pivotal run.

Michigan went over seven minutes between made field goals while Michigan State had a six-minute stretch in which it made 10 consecutive shots. Bad shots, failure to recognize mismatches and turnovers all played a part in the offense grinding to halt.

Then on the other end, miscommunication, lack of energy, lack of pressure and lack of concentration blended together as Michigan watched an eight-point lead turn into a seven-point deficit with 5:58 to play.

“I feel like at that point a couple guys started cracking and we can't do that with (six) minutes left against your rival going for a Big Ten championship,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said. “That kind of messed us over. We just got to stay locked in and focused until the game is over.”

With the regular season now in the rearview, Michigan (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) will look to turn Saturday’s defeat into another learning lesson heading into the postseason.

“Really we just got to trust our game plan,” freshman guard David DeJulius said. “Second half I think we didn't trust our game plan. We just have to know we had a great season and what got us here we just have to continue to do that, continue to listen to the coaches and continue to have each other's back."

Matthews nears return

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews ended up sitting out his third straight game with a sprained right ankle.

For the first time since suffering the injury against Michigan State on Feb. 24, Matthews was dressed in uniform and went through most of the team’s pregame warm-ups with a brace on his right ankle.

But after testing out his ankle, Matthews made the decision that he couldn’t play.

“I was hoping he would be back today,” Beilein said. “I really thought there was a realistic chance at it, but he just couldn't go. Yesterday he was trying, and it just doesn't feel right. We're not going to make that young man go out there unless it feels right. We'll see what it does. I thought he'd be able to play today but there was no way he could play. He's working so hard to come back.”

Livers started for the third straight game in Matthews’ absence. Yet, Beilein remains optimistic Matthews will be able to return by next week’s conference tournament.

“He's going to tell us what his body feels,” Beilein said. “He actually ran, he did some fast-break drills yesterday, made a beautiful 3 in traffic. He did everything, but he couldn't cut the way he wanted to cut and we're not going to put him out there. He'll be a liability defensively and offensively.”

