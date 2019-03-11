Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
    Michigan coach John Beilein was all for the Big Ten moving to a 20-game schedule this season.

    One of key reasons was the expanded conference slate ensured Michigan and Michigan State would play twice a year as one of three protected rivalries, along with Illinois-Northwestern and Indiana-Purdue.

    Moving forward, though, Beilein just has one suggestion: make Michigan vs. Michigan State the regular-season finale every year.

    “Like football ends with the Ohio State game, this is the way the season should end every year,” Beilein said last week. “Now that we've got the two games, this matters. …For me as a coach, for (Michigan State’s) Tom (Izzo) as a coach and for the people that coach after us, it should be the Michigan-Ohio State football game that comes down to the last game.”

    Before the Big Ten made the jump from 18 games this year, the Spartans and Wolverines squared off just once in the regular season in two of the past three seasons. They played on Jan. 13 — six games into the conference slate — last season and on Feb. 6 — 11 games into the conference slate — in 2015-16.

    In between that in 2016-17, the rivals met twice within a 10-day span right smack dab in the middle of the schedule and, in a sense, was lost in the college basketball shuffle.

    This season, the two top-10 encounters took place in the final two weeks and received more of a spotlight Beilein thinks the rivalry deserves.

    Before the first meeting on Feb. 24 in Ann Arbor, Beilein pointed out the only programs that reside in the same state and can rival Michigan's and Michigan State’s success over the past decade is Duke and North Carolina.

    And much like Duke and North Carolina have closed out the Atlantic Coast Conference slate against one another since 1987-88, Beilein hopes Michigan and Michigan State can follow a similar season-ending tradition.

    “The atmosphere in there, John's right. This should be the last game every year, here or there,” Izzo said following Saturday’s clash. “Maybe we'll work into that because that was a hell of a basketball game, electric crowd.

    "That place was like old times. Not that it hasn't been good, but it was phenomenal. That was fun. I appreciate our fans; the student section came back and gave up a day or two of their spring break. Just special things why I love the place. Like I said, hell of a game. Maybe this will be a Duke-Carolina thing. Maybe it will be someday."

    Northwestern coach Chris Collins spent 17 years in the Duke-North Carolina rivalry — four as a player (1992-96) and 13 as an assistant (2000-13) at Duke — and knows all about the weight, gravity and buildup a regular-season finale can add to a rival matchup.

    Collins said making all three of the Big Ten in-state rivalries part of the conference’s final games on an annual basis would “be a great idea.”

    “I thought (the Duke-North Carolina finale) always brought a lot of intrigue and excitement just with everybody getting in the mood of college basketball this time of year,” Collins said Monday during a Big Ten coaches teleconference call. “I would be all for that. I think it's a great thing and you saw it on Saturday night with Michigan and Michigan State with the conference being on the line and the rivalry game. I think it definitely adds to everything and I would love to see that happen in the future."

    As Collins mentioned, it helped the stars aligned for Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State showdown. It marked the first time in series history the teams met in the regular-season finale with both vying for a piece of the Big Ten title.

    But by putting the rivalry game on a bigger stage at the end of the season, it could always bring added significance and attention — for the programs and the conference — no matter what’s at stake.

    “Both games really were great atmospheres,” Beilein said Saturday. “If they listen to Tom and I and say make this the last game of every year for years we will be in this thing. Now will we always be playing for the championship? You don't know. But I think this is a great concept for us to look at.

    “They won the regular season last year and we won the Big Ten championship. There's 14 teams in this league and you've got the two champions last year (in the same state), and maybe we'll do it again. This is a great time for big-time basketball in this state and it's wonderful. This is a very unique situation. We're all in. We have two great programs and let's just hope we can we both keep it going for as long as we can."

