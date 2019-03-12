Michigan head coach John Beilein was selected to receive the 2019 Coach Wooden “Keys to Life” Award. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

The awards and accolades continue to roll in for the Michigan basketball team.

On Tuesday, Michigan coach John Beilein was selected to receive the 2019 Coach Wooden “Keys to Life” Award.

The award, which was established by Athletes in Action in 1998, honors basketball figures who model the characteristics of UCLA coaching legend John Wooden, including his high level of moral character, integrity and faith, on and off the court.

According to a release, Beilein is “known for his work with Mott's Children's Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Inc., and the St. Louis Center, a facility that administers to the emotional and spiritual needs of adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Beilein will be presented the award at the 23rd annual Legend of the Hardwood Breakfast during the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four weekend in Minneapolis.

In addition to Beilein, junior guard Zavier Simpson and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis picked up another pair of accolades following Monday’s Big Ten honors haul.

Simpson was named to The Associated Press’ All-Big Ten first team along with Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, who was also tabbed conference player of the year.

Brazdeikis earned newcomer of the year honors and landed a spot on the AP’s all-conference second team with Indiana’s Romeo Langford, Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr., Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy.

Simpson and Brazdeikis were also named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s All-District V team, which is comprised of 10 players from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

They were joined by Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis, Cincinnati’s Jaaron Cumberland, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Winston, Edwards, Happ, Langford and Murphy.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins