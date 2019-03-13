CLOSE Michigan coach John Beilein talks about the regular-season loss to Michigan State providing an "edge," and his team's Big Ten tournament. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach John Beilein has never coached two defensive players like junior guard Zavier Simpson and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews before.

Beilein has said it on numerous occasions the past two seasons and the duo's prowess is a major reason why the Wolverines' defense ranks among the nation's best this year.

So when Simpson was named to the Big Ten’s all-defensive team earlier this week, Beilein thought it was well deserved.

But when Beilein saw the rest of the names — Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, Michigan State’s Matt McQuaid, Purdue’s Nojel Eastern and Penn State’s Josh Reaves, who was also named defensive player of the year — he was stunned that Matthews didn't make the cut.

“That was surprising, but that's always been a great motivating factor for everybody,” Beilein said. “People are watching a different game than I'm watching obviously with Charles. He's had some rough offensive moments. The guy has never had a bad defensive game and he's taking care of everybody.

“How many people on that team? Five? And he's not one of the five best? Besides Zavier, there must be four really good defenders out there is all I can say.”

Big Ten coaches vote on the all-defensive team. The media does not have an all-defensive team.

Despite missing out on a share of the regular-season title and finishing third in the conference with a 15-5 mark, the Wolverines also didn’t have a single player make the All-Big Ten first team. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and Simpson led the team with second-team honors.

Junior center Jon Teske said the omissions can ignite an inner fire in guys, like it did for Simpson last year when he was snubbed from the all-defensive team. Simpson responded by locking down and putting four opposing point guards in body bags in the conference tournament.

“I know a couple of the guys are talking about it and it'll definitely be a chip on the shoulder,” Teske said. “But at the end of the day, it's over with. It doesn't matter. You can't do anything about it. We're just going to go out and play our game.”

