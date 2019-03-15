Ignas Brazdeikis leads Michigan into its Big Ten quarterfinal Friday night. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan's run for a three-peat begins Friday.

Michigan (26-5) takes on Iowa at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in a Big Ten quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago.

The Big Ten tournament has seen the Wolverines at their best in recent seasons, with Michigan winning the last two tournament titles. Michigan enters this tournament as the No. 3 seed, after dropping its regular-season finale at Michigan State, costing it a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

A year ago, the Wolverines parlayed a Big Ten tournament title into a spirited NCAA Tournament run and berth in the championship game, where they fell to Villanova.

Follow along here for live updates.

Big Ten tournament quarterfinals

Michigan vs. IOWA

Tip-off: Approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, United Center, Chicago

TV: Big Ten Network

Records: Michigan is 26-5; Iowa is 22-10