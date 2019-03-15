Michigan's Charles Matthews, front, celebrates with Zavier Simpson after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Chicago — In the first meeting, Iowa saw Michigan at its worst.

The second time around, the Hawkeyes got to witness the Wolverines at their best.

Michigan put on another vintage tournament performance and picked apart Iowa to cruise to a 74-53 victory in Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinals at the United Center in Chicago.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 15 points to lead five players in double figures for Michigan, which avenged its 15-point loss at Iowa on Feb. 1 and set a tournament record with its ninth straight win.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers scored 13 and sophomore guard Jordan Poole 11, while junior center Jon Teske (12 points, 10 rebounds) and junior guard Zavier Simpson (10 points, 11 assists) each added a double-double.

Third-seeded Michigan (27-5) advances to face No. 7 seed Minnesota, a 75-73 winner over No. 2 seed Purdue, in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

After Michigan got rolling in the first half, nothing could seemingly slow it down — not even a string of early whistles against the Wolverines in the first two minutes of the second half.

Unaffected and unbothered by the foul calls that landed Matthews and Poole on the bench, Brazdeikis buried a 3-pointer to spark a 15-2 run that put Iowa in a 59-35 hole with 13:44 to play.

Michigan put the clamps on Iowa and essentially got anything it wanted on offense during the flurry, with Brazdeikis adding a three-point play and Simpson capping the crushing run with a running hook.

The Hawkeyes could never put a dent in the deficit that grew to 72-46 on a three-point play from Brazdeikis with 4:25 to go, especially on a night the Wolverines shot 45.2 percent (28-for-62), recorded 24 assists and made 10 3-pointers.

Luka Garza and Tyler Cook each had 14 points for Iowa (22-11), which shot 35.6 percent (21-for-59) from the floor and 6.3 percent (1-for-16) from 3-point range.

Michigan showed it was ready to defend its conference tournament throne by hitting three 3-pointers — two when Iowa switched to a 2-3 zone — turning three turnovers into seven points and committing only one foul to grab a 17-10 lead with 14:19 left in the first half.

After both teams made six of their first eight shots, both offenses slowed down considerably. Michigan missed eight consecutive shots and went roughly six minutes between made field goals until sophomore guard Eli Brooks drained a 3-pointer to make it 21-17 at the 8:14 mark.

That kicked the offense back into gear and helped the defense turn it up a notch. During one stretch, Teske blocked a shot and saved it from going out of bounds before throwing down a dunk at the other end.

Shortly after that, Brooks knocked the ball off Iowa’s Isaiah Moss to force another turnover as Michigan closed the half on a 13-4 run. Livers provided the lift with a pair of mid-range jumpers and a 3-pointer to close out the clinical first half in which the Wolverines shot 50 percent (15-for-30), made seven 3-pointers, had 13 assists and recorded 11 points off turnovers to build a 40-27 advantage.

