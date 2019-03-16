Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) drives past Iowa's Maishe Dailey during the first half. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Chicago — Charles Matthews finally made his return.

Not just to his hometown of Chicago. But to Michigan’s starting lineup.

After missing the last three games with a right ankle sprain, Matthews suited up and played his usual role in Friday night’s 74-53 win over Iowa in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

Matthews finished with five points on 1-for-9 shooting and four rebounds in 25 minutes in his first game action since he suffered the injury in the first half on Feb. 24.

“I knew I wasn't going to play a lot of minutes this game,” Matthews said. “Being in foul trouble a little bit helped as well, but I wasn't going to play a lot of minutes anyway in this game. This was really just about me getting back out here with the team, getting my legs back up under me and just getting a good rhythm again.”

Matthews said he’s not 100 percent, but he felt good enough to play and isn’t worried about aggravating his injury. He added that it being the postseason and being back home didn’t influence his decision.

“That's one thing me and Coach Beilein we didn't want to do. We didn't want to preset a timetable,” Matthews said. “If I would've had to miss this game, I would've had to miss it. It was solely based off of how the foot was healing and how comfortable I felt out there. If I wasn't ready to play, it would've sucked but we would've had to understand I wasn't going to play.

“We're basically going off how I felt. I was dealing with a lot of pain, a lot of swelling in my foot, so we were just diligent with my recovery, diligent with my rehab and taking everything day by day.”

Although Matthews’ final stat line didn’t stand out, just having him back on the court is all that really mattered for the Wolverines.

“I think he looked great,” freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis said. “He came in, he was intense, he played defense phenomenally. On offense he's finding his rhythm. He did a great job of making shots for us. Without him, we're definitely not the same team and it means the world having him on the court."

And for Matthews, that’s where he wants to be after having to watch the past three games from the sidelines, particularly the regular-season finale at Michigan State.

"So frustrating, especially knowing I could help those guys out there and just my presence out there would make a difference,” Matthews said. “Coach B understood that my health is my priority and I couldn't risk re-injuring my foot.

"It was so weird, man, being out there but not really being out there. It was all about getting myself back acclimated with the team, back acclimated with your daily routine. It's fun to actually go out here and be like, 'Yeah, I'm playing now.' ”

Slam dunks

Junior guard Zavier Simpson finished with 11 assists, which is the second-best total for any Wolverine in the conference tournament and trails Derrick Walton Jr.’s mark of 12 against Indiana in 2016.

… Michigan is 12-0 in its opening game in the Big Ten tournament under Beilein.

… Iowa is 0-7 against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament.

… Beilein was named one of 25 finalists for the 2019 Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award.

The winner will be announced April 5 at the College Insider Awards event in Minneapolis during the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four weekend.

