Michigan hopes to take another step toward its third consecutive Big Ten tournament championship in a semifinal matchup against Minnesota on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Minnesota advanced with an upset over Purdue on Friday night.
Follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Big Ten Tournament semifinals
Michigan vs. Minnesota
Tip-off: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago
TV: CBS
Records: Michigan 27-5; Minnesota is 21-12
