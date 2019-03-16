Michigan's Isaiah Livers is congratulated by his teammates after a dunk in Saturday's win over Minnesota. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Chicago — One day after making history for the longest win streak in the Big Ten tournament, Michigan will have a shot to make some more.

Michigan sits one victory away from becoming the first Big Ten team to three-peat in the conference tournament after hammering Minnesota, 76-49, in Saturday’s semifinals at the United Center.

Michigan (28-5) will meet Michigan State, a 67-55 winner over Wisconsin, in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. It’ll mark the second straight weekend the rivals will meet with a title on the line.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 76, Minnesota 49

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers made sure of it by racking up a career-high 21 points, topping his previous high of 17 points scored against Binghamton earlier this season. Junior guard Zavier Simpson added 15 points and nine assists and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 13.

Amir Coffey scored 14 and Jordan Murphy 10 for Minnesota (21-13), which trailed by double digits over the final 26:29 of the game and lost to Michigan for the third time this season.

Not even a quick turnaround could slow Michigan’s roll in the second day of the event. Roughly 18 hours after dismantling Iowa in the quarterfinals, the Wolverines went right back to work and clobbered Minnesota with another sterling two-way effort.

After the Gophers pulled even at 13 with 10:52 left in the first half, the Wolverines dominated the rest of the way on both ends and took complete control with a 25-6 run.

Livers started the decisive spurt with a mid-range jumper and Brazdeikis followed with a jumper and fast-break dunk to make it a six-point game.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu briefly stopped the bleeding with a layup before the Wolverines continued to pour it on. Poole banked in a 3-pointer and Simpson buried a deep ball of his own during a string of 12 straight points that gave Michigan a 31-15 lead at the 3:34 mark.

Just to prove everything was going Michigan’s way during the flurry, junior center Jon Teske had a 3-pointer bounce off the back rim and in and Simpson went coast-to-coast with a buzzer-beating layup to push the Wolverines’ bulge to 38-19 at the break.

More: MSU-UM, Part III: A look back at rivals' previous clashes in Big Ten tournament

And Michigan’s defense was stifling throughout the game-turning run as Minnesota could only connect on three of its final 12 shot attempts in the half.

Much didn’t change over the final 20 minutes, even when Minnesota made five straight shots to open the second half. The Gophers simply had no answer for the Wolverines.

Michigan finished things off with a 22-6 run where Livers went to work and scored 17 points – a mark that alone tied his career high. He drained four 3-pointers, converted a three-point play and scored on a fast-break layup during the scorching stretch that put the Wolverines up, 69-36 with 7:31 to go.

Michigan took its largest lead, 74-39, after five straight points from sophomore guard Eli Brooks before it emptied the bench in the final five minutes.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins