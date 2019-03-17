Big Ten championship: Michigan State 65, Michigan 60
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Michigan State defeated Michigan 65-60 to win the tournament.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Michigan State defeated Michigan 65-60 to win the tournament. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo thanks fans as he walks off after defeating Michigan 65-60 in an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo thanks fans as he walks off after defeating Michigan 65-60 in an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, right looks down as he and his teammates walk off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, right looks down as he and his teammates walk off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State mascot and a cheerleader celebrate after Michigan State defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State mascot and a cheerleader celebrate after Michigan State defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60 Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kenny Goins cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Foster Loyer cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Foster Loyer cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman celebrates with his daughter after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman celebrates with his daughter after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan head coach John Beilein walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jon Teske walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan's Jon Teske walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State players and coaches pose with the championship trophy after defeating Michigan 65-60 in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Michigan State players and coaches pose with the championship trophy after defeating Michigan 65-60 in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid holds the championship trophy as he celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid holds the championship trophy as he celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts top a call during the first half.
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts top a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, goes up for a rebound against Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, goes up for a rebound against Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan bench celebrate after Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan bench celebrate after Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
A Michigan State fan waits for an NCAA college basketball championship game between the Michigan State and the Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
A Michigan State fan waits for an NCAA college basketball championship game between the Michigan State and the Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State bench celebrate after Matt McQuaid shoots a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State bench celebrate after Matt McQuaid shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battles for a rebound during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battles for a rebound during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a shot against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) and Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a shot against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) and Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Jaron Faulds (44) reacts during the first half.
Michigan's Jaron Faulds (44) reacts during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0), Kenny Goins (25) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a rebound during the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0), Kenny Goins (25) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a rebound during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
Medical personnel checks on Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half.
Medical personnel checks on Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
A medical personnel took talks to Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, as Ahrens was the taken out of the court for injury during the first half .
A medical personnel took talks to Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, as Ahrens was the taken out of the court for injury during the first half . Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Tony Paul of The Detroit News breaks down Montana, Michigan’s first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

    Nickname: Grizzlies

    Location: Missoula, Mont.

    Conference: Big Sky

    Record: 26-8, 16-4

    Coach: Travis DeCuire (5th season; 109-57)

    How they got in: Automatic bid by winning Big Sky tournament

    Five Montana facts

    ►This an absolute rarity — a rematch in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. These two teams met one year ago, with Michigan winning, 61-47, in Wichita, Kan., en route to its run all the way to the national championship game. That was the only previous meeting between the schools. Montana is 2-12 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, with first-round wins in 2006 (Nevada) and 1975 (Utah State).

    ►Montana has four players who average double-digit points, including redshirt senior forward Jamar Akoh (15.5), redshirt senior guard Ahmaad Rorie (15.1), junior guard Sayeed Pridgett (15.0) and senior guard Michael Oguine (13.2). Akoh also averages 8.7 rebounds, but he's been out more than a month with a wrist injury.

    ►Montana is ranked No. 124 in the NET rankings, and No. 137 in KenPom. It took advantage of a weak Big Sky Conference that is among the lowest-ranked conferences by NET, even below the Horizon League.

    ►The Grizzlies have three players who shoot quite efficiently from 3-point range, including redshirt senior guard Donaven Dorsey (45.3 percent), who recently was moved out of the starting lineup and excelled off the bench, and redshirt junior guard Kendal Manual (43.2).

    ►DeCuire finished his playing career at Montana, after starting at Chaminade. He's topped 20 wins in four of his five seasons.

    Two bonus facts

    ►Montana's student-acceptance rate is 93 percent, compared to Michigan's 29 percent. (Since folks on Twitter asked, Michigan State's is 66.3.)

    ►Notable alumni include Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons, a Grosse Pointe native and avid Detroit Tigers fan; late actor Carroll O'Connor of Archie Bunker and "All in the Family" fame; and Marty Mornhinweg, the former Detroit Lions head coach of "take the wind" fame.

    West Region

    NO. 2 MICHIGAN VS. NO. 15 MONTANA

    When: Thursday, 9:20 p.m. 

    Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

    TV/radio: TNT/950

    Records: Michigan 28-6, Montana 26-8

    Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Nevada and No. 10 Florida

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE