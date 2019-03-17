Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. (Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP)

Chicago — Making deep postseason runs is becoming a common practice for Michigan.

For the third straight year, the Wolverines reached the Big Ten tournament final before losing to Michigan State 65-60 Sunday. Now, they’ll look to follow suit once again in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan (28-6) will enter the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will open play Thursday against Montana.

If Michigan wins it will meet the winner of the Nevada vs. Florida game on Saturday.

The No. 1 seed in the West is Gonzaga.

The No. 2 seed ties the highest UM has earned during coach John Beilein’s tenure.

The Wolverines, who will be making their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and eighth in nine seasons, were a No. 2 seed in 2014 when they reached the Elite Eight.

Michigan has been ranked in the top 10 the past 17 weeks, including four weeks at No. 2, and have seven wins over ranked opponents this season.

The Wolverines are also 4-1 at neutral sites this year and 24-4 over the past three years.

