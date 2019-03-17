Big Ten championship: Michigan State 65, Michigan 60
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Michigan State defeated Michigan 65-60 to win the tournament. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, right looks down as he and his teammates walk off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State players and coaches pose with the championship trophy after defeating Michigan 65-60 in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid holds the championship trophy as he celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts top a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, goes up for a rebound against Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan bench celebrate after Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan State fan waits for an NCAA college basketball championship game between the Michigan State and the Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State bench celebrate after Matt McQuaid shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battles for a rebound during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a shot against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) and Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan's Jaron Faulds (44) reacts during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0), Kenny Goins (25) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a rebound during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Medical personnel checks on Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A medical personnel took talks to Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, as Ahrens was the taken out of the court for injury during the first half . Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Chicago — Making deep postseason runs is becoming a common practice for Michigan.
    For the third straight year, the Wolverines reached the Big Ten tournament final before losing to Michigan State 65-60 Sunday. Now, they’ll look to follow suit once again in the NCAA Tournament.

    Michigan (28-6) will enter the Big Dance as the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will open play Thursday against Montana.

    If Michigan wins it will meet the winner of the Nevada vs. Florida game on Saturday.

    The No. 1 seed in the West is Gonzaga.

    The No. 2 seed ties the highest UM has earned during coach John Beilein’s tenure.

    The Wolverines, who will be making their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and eighth in nine seasons, were a No. 2 seed in 2014 when they reached the Elite Eight.

    Michigan has been ranked in the top 10 the past 17 weeks, including four weeks at No. 2, and have seven wins over ranked opponents this season.

    The Wolverines are also 4-1 at neutral sites this year and 24-4 over the past three years.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

