LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Time heals all wounds, it has been said, and maybe three months are enough for Michigan fans to move past the finish to last year's 10-3 season.

The Wolverines lost to Ohio State in the regular-season finale, 62-39, then fell to Florida in the Peach Bowl, 41-15. Much has happened since. There have been plenty of departures and additions, and with spring practice underway Sunday, undoubtedly their focus is on what’s ahead. Hope springs eternal, it also has been said, with the emphasis here on “spring."

Michigan will wrap things up on April 13 in a public spring game/practice at Michigan Stadium — practice the Saturday before is expected to be open to fans, as well, much like before the start of last season — and there’s plenty to work on until then. As Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh prepares for his fifth season, here are five storylines to keep an eye on during spring practice.

Projected 2019 Michigan football starting lineup
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman.
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard.
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center.
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan.
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again.
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FULLBACK: Ben Mason – Mason showed some versatility last season and also had a big first half against Nebraska scoring three touchdowns. He had 80 yards on 33 carries for seven touchdowns last fall.
FULLBACK: Ben Mason – Mason showed some versatility last season and also had a big first half against Nebraska scoring three touchdowns. He had 80 yards on 33 carries for seven touchdowns last fall. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game.
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss.
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles.
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt.
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception.
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame.
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line.
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody.
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Gattis Effect

    The Gattis Effect is also known as his ever-popular Twitter hashtag, #speedinspace.

    There are four new coaches on staff this season, including Ben McDaniels who was elevated from offensive analyst to quarterbacks coach. Anthony Campanile was hired as a defensive assistant, and Shaun Nua is coaching the defensive line, but it is Gattis’ hiring as offensive coordinator that has drawn the most attention and will be the most scrutinized. Starting now.

    Gattis arrived in Ann Arbor after spending a year as co-offensive coordinator at Alabama, giving him instant credibility as a respected 35-year-old offensive mover and shaker. What he wants to do is shake up the Michigan offense, and Harbaugh is on record saying he has handed over the keys to Gattis.

    Harbaugh always will have his fingerprints on the offense, but Gattis, who has coached receivers primarily coming up the coaching ranks and will do so at Michigan, has a fresher, more energized take. He also has strong skill players to work with, especially the receivers, including Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Nico Collins, and quarterback Shea Patterson, who started all last season, returns. Will fans see a new-fangled offense during those open practices? Will Michigan show its cards? That won’t happen in the fullest sense, but expect a tease of what’s to come, a hint at what #speedinspace actually means.

    Run, run, run

    Who will run the ball for Michigan this fall? Chris Evans, the elder statesman of the group, was projected to play a large role, but his status remains unclear. Early last month it was announced Evans was not a member of the team “at this time,” which seemed to suggest the door was still slightly open for him to return. Evans shared on Twitter he was going “through some academic issues,” was working through them and said he planned to continue his career at Michigan.

    Christian Turner, a redshirt freshman, earned plenty of praise during bowl practices and should receive plenty of reps during the spring, along with Tru Wilson, who had 364 yards on 62 carries last season. There are high hopes for freshman Zach Charbonnet, but after minor surgery in the offseason it is not clear how much work he will be able to do this spring.

    Year Two: Offensive line under Ed Warinner

    Warinner simplified things as soon as he arrived at Michigan last year and the linemen responded quickly and definitely showed improvement from the previous few years.

    Four of the five starters return, with the exception of Juwann Bushell-Beatty at right tackle. Warinner will spend the spring determining if Andrew Stueber, who filled in for Bushell-Beatty the last two games, making starts at Ohio State and the bowl, is the right piece to fill that vacancy. Spring is the time to try different players at different spots, after all.

    Jon Runyan was first-team All-Big Ten last season at left tackle and said he did not practice at right tackle during bowl practices, but perhaps he flip-flops allowing Jalen Mayfield to move in at left tackle.

    Harbaugh always preaches a meritocracy and that technically means no position is set in stone. While Ben Bredeson, a captain last season, has been a three-year starter at left guard, and Cesar Ruiz appears locked in at center — OK, some spots are pretty much set in stone — Michael Onwenu is going to have to fight off the competition at right guard. Stephen Spanellis practices at center and guard, and Chuck Filiaga’s potential has been talked about since he was a recruit, so those two could be challengers at right guard. Warinner will have a busy spring.

    Don Brown and staff filling holes

    As emphasized by their performances during the NFL Combine, defensive end Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback David Long are leaving big shoes to fill.

    Brown, the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator, and his assistants will have considerable work to do this spring to figure out who their replacements will be. Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson are the ends most likely to move into bigger roles, although the staff will learn more about Central Michigan transfer Mike Danna when he arrives after graduation.

    Tackle Bryan Mone also is gone, along with Lawrence Marshall. This would have been the time for Aubrey Solomon to take on more responsibility, but he transferred. Carlo Kemp moved from outside to the inside of the line last season, and he is expected to resume that role, along with Michael Dwumfour.

    The line is where some of the freshmen might be able to get playing time, because this isn't the deepest group. Bush is going to be really, really, really missed. Really. Josh Ross took over during the bowl game, but Brown before the bowl mentioned Cameron McGrone had impressed. Stay tuned.

    Ambry Thomas will get the first look to replace Long at corner, and with safety Tyree Kinnel graduated, there are a few options there. J’Marick Woods is one to watch, but freshman Daxton Hill should be a factor in preseason camp.

    Odds and ends

    There are plenty of other storylines to follow this spring. Winovich mentioned last Friday after his Pro Day workout that fullback Ben Mason wants to play more defense this fall. Mason was also a linebacker in high school and arrived here initially in that role. He was named the team’s “toughest player” in 2017, and Harbaugh always has enjoyed discussing Mason’s physical strength and how he can plow through people.

    The kicking situation will be an interesting one to watch. Quinn Nordin has the big leg and a fiery competitiveness, but Jake Moody took over the job late during last season as a freshman and kicked well in the final three games, making 10 of 11 attempts.

    So, isn’t quarterback a position battle to watch? Of course it is, but this is Patterson’s job. Dylan McCaffrey looked smooth and comfortable when he played last season, and Joe Milton is itching to play. With Gattis now calling the shots and adjusting to his new program and personnel, you’d suspect they’ll all get plenty of reps this spring with Patterson leading the way.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE