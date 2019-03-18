Zach Charbonnet (Photo: Los Angeles Daily News)

Ann Arbor – Highly touted early-enrollee Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and will not practice this spring.

The need for the procedure came as no surprise to the football staff. Several other players, including receiver Nico Collins and cornerback Lavert Hill, also had “procedures” and are out, but it’s unclear if they will miss some or all of spring practice, which opened Sunday.

“We knew we needed to get it done,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday about Charbonnet. “He had to get a scope for meniscus, but very little was taken out.

Charbonnet, who could push for playing time this fall, has been working out on his upper body while his knee recovers. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder gained 1,770 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while averaging 8.2 yards a carry for Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, Calif.

“He’s doing everything he possibly can do,” Harbaugh said, referring to Charbonnet working out and staying in shape.

Harbaugh said Hill and Collins had “procedures” but wasn’t specific. He also said receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and defensive tackle Mike Dwumfour, who has a lingering foot issue from the bowl game, were out on Sunday. He said he didn’t know how much practice they could miss.

“They’re all progressing and on a good track,” Harbaugh said.