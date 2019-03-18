LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chicago — A cloud of disappointment filled the Michigan locker room at the United Center.

Some players sat and stared off into the distance while others tried to explain what went wrong in Sunday’s loss to Michigan State in the Big Ten tournament championship game.

Yet the silver lining is that by the time Thursday arrives, there will be a new beginning. Michigan, like 67 other teams, will start with a clean slate in the NCAA Tournament and control its own fate in the quest for a national title.

“This loss is fresh in our minds, but by (Monday) we’ve all got to let it go,” redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews said. “It’s nothing to harp on. We can learn from it, we can get mad at it, but it’s not going to do us no justice right now. It’s really time to focus on Montana and try to put our best foot forward.”

Despite how the weekend ended, Michigan’s confidence hasn’t waned, and the Wolverines feel like they’ve got a little bit of their mojo back after dismantling two tournament teams  Iowa and Minnesota  in consecutive days.

"We're right there and we can play with anybody in the country,” junior center Jon Teske said. “But now it's win or go home. Playing for the University of Michigan you always have that target on your back, so you've got to bring your ‘A’ game every game.”

The Wolverines (28-6) have done that for the most part, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some troubling trends and plaguing problems along the way for a team that’s hoping to pass March’s ultimate make-or-break test.

“We fight hard, but winning takes just about everything, winning at this level,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “You can win games. To win championships, you have to really do most of the right things. You're not ever going to have a game of perfection.

“We've got to learn from it, and hopefully we'll learn from it so that we go to the NCAA Tournament, we can play for a while in March again. If we don't, we'll be done. That's it.”

Here are three red flags for Michigan heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Big Ten championship: Michigan State 65, Michigan 60
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Michigan State defeated Michigan 65-60 to win the tournament.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Michigan State defeated Michigan 65-60 to win the tournament. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo thanks fans as he walks off after defeating Michigan 65-60 in an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo thanks fans as he walks off after defeating Michigan 65-60 in an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, right looks down as he and his teammates walk off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers, right looks down as he and his teammates walk off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State mascot and a cheerleader celebrate after Michigan State defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State mascot and a cheerleader celebrate after Michigan State defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60 Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Foster Loyer cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Foster Loyer cuts a piece of the net after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman celebrates with his daughter after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman celebrates with his daughter after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers (4) walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan head coach John Beilein walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan's Jon Teske walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State.
Michigan's Jon Teske walks off the court after the team's 65-60 loss to Michigan State. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State players and coaches pose with the championship trophy after defeating Michigan 65-60 in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Michigan State players and coaches pose with the championship trophy after defeating Michigan 65-60 in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo celebrates with his team after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid holds the championship trophy as he celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid holds the championship trophy as he celebrates after defeating Michigan 65-60. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) looks to pass the ball against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) and Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Chicago. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts top a call during the first half.
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts top a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, goes up for a rebound against Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, goes up for a rebound against Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half.
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid (20) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a loose ball during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan bench celebrate after Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan bench celebrate after Ignas Brazdeikis (13) shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan State fan waits for an NCAA college basketball championship game between the Michigan State and the Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
A Michigan State fan waits for an NCAA college basketball championship game between the Michigan State and the Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the first half.
Michigan State's Kenny Goins (25) goes up for a basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State bench celebrate after Matt McQuaid shoots a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan State bench celebrate after Matt McQuaid shoots a 3-point basket during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
A Michigan fan cheers before an NCAA college basketball championship game between Michigan State and Michigan in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes up for a shot against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23) during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half.
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battles for a rebound during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battles for a rebound during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a shot against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) and Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during the first half.
Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) goes up for a shot against Michigan's Jon Teske (15) and Ignas Brazdeikis (13) during the first half. Kiichiro Sato, AP
Michigan's Jaron Faulds (44) reacts during the first half.
Michigan's Jaron Faulds (44) reacts during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0), Kenny Goins (25) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a rebound during the first half.
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens (0), Kenny Goins (25) and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) battle for a rebound during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Medical personnel checks on Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half.
Medical personnel checks on Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens during the first half. Nam Y. Huh, AP
A medical personnel took talks to Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, as Ahrens was the taken out of the court for injury during the first half .
A medical personnel took talks to Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens, left, as Ahrens was the taken out of the court for injury during the first half . Nam Y. Huh, AP
    Late-game execution

    The Wolverines haven’t been in many games that have come down to the wire because more times than not the final few minutes have served as a mere formality.

    But when they have, they’ve struggled. They were able to survive a scare and hang on for a two-point win at Northwestern. They unraveled in the final minute at Wisconsin where a three-point game turned into a 10-point loss. They blew a 10-point lead to Minnesota at home over the final five minutes before Matthews saved the day with a buzzer-beater.

    In Sunday’s game, Michigan ran into trouble once again as it failed to get a stop in the final three minutes, went scoreless over the final 2:29 and came up empty on its final four possessions, with sophomore guard Jordan Poole trying to do too much and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and junior guard Zavier Simpson coming up empty on called plays.

    Part of the problem, too, is that the Wolverines don’t have a closer they can turn to in clutch moments like they had in Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman last season and in Derrick Walton Jr. the year before that. Beilein said last month who takes the last shot with this team would be more matchup-dependent and based on his gut feeling.

    “We've done a really good job of not wasting possessions, and I think one of things that has been really good for us is we've had a lot of blowouts, which means we're really good,” Beilein said. “But those blowouts don't lead you to value them more and more.

    “You've got to maximize your possessions, you've got to maximize your defensive possessions. It's just four or five possessions in that game are critical to win a championship game. …If you waste possessions on offense and defense in the NCAA Tournament, you're probably going to lose because everybody is pretty good.” 

    Offensive concerns

    By the numbers, this season’s offense hasn’t dropped off significantly from a year ago. Last season, the Wolverines averaged 1.147 points per possession, shot 55.2 percent on 2-pointers and shot 35.7 percent on 3-pointers. This year, they’re averaging 1.155 points per possession while shooting 51.8 percent on 2-pointers and 35 percent on 3-pointers.

    However, stagnant stretches, scoring droughts and bad one-on-one habits have made it seem like it has been much worse. Beilein acknowledged there are a few times each game the team doesn’t take good shots and some guys have “ceilings” on their shot selection they can’t push through.

    And aside from the starting five, there’s not much firepower sitting on the bench outside of sophomore forward Isaiah Livers if foul trouble hits, although sophomore guard Eli Brooks had some promising moments during the Big Ten tournament.

    On top of that, Michigan doesn’t have a go-to guy who remains calm when adversity hits and can be counted on to deliver when the team is desperate for a bucket. Brazdeikis has shown flashes at times, like he did at Northwestern and in the regular-season finale at Michigan State, but not a consistent rate.

    “You've got to take good shots,” Beilein said. “You can't just put your head down and say, 'I'll make something happen.’ We've gotten so much better at that and it's a process."

    Puzzling Poole

    Poole has proven to be an enigma who is equally capable of unlocking the offense’s potential when he’s dialed in or holding it back with ill-advised shots and poor decision-making.

    Throughout the season, there have been times where Poole has dazzled with his step-back moves and ability to wiggle in space. But then there have also been the head-scratching moments where he’s launched 3-pointers from deeper than they needed to be and passed up an open look only to take a contested shot.

    "I think I've seen some really good improvements in his shot selection compared to some of the times earlier in his career,” Beilein said last week. “I think one of the biggest issues right now is logging so many minutes. It gets in his way a little bit. It affects his defense, and it affects his offense as well.”

    Beilein added Poole is a better shooter than the 32.7 percent he shot from 3-point range in Big Ten play (Poole shot 50 percent on 3s in nonconference play), but he must work smarter to get open looks as a marked man.

    “With his shot selection sometimes and people keying on him, he's going to have to become really adept at (using) deception to get open,” Beilein said. “J.P. has to do better at tricking people to get open. That comes with time. Coaches aren't going to call a play to get you open. You’ve got to execute that play by being deceptive.”

    Players with Michigan ties in NCAA Tournament
    In addition to Michigan State and Michigan, these players in the NCAA Tournament also have ties to the state of Michigan, including Arizona State guard Rob Edwards, a Detroit Cass Tech product.
    In addition to Michigan State and Michigan, these players in the NCAA Tournament also have ties to the state of Michigan, including Arizona State guard Rob Edwards, a Detroit Cass Tech product. John Locher, Associated Press
    Javon Bess, 6-6 guard, senior, Saint Louis (Michigan State): After helping Michigan State reach the Final Four in 2015, Bess leads Saint Louis into the NCAA Tournament as the Billikens’ top scorer at 15.3 points per game, scoring 11 to help win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. He’s third on the team in reboundsin (6.7), while also leading the team in 3-pointers (65).
    Javon Bess, 6-6 guard, senior, Saint Louis (Michigan State): After helping Michigan State reach the Final Four in 2015, Bess leads Saint Louis into the NCAA Tournament as the Billikens’ top scorer at 15.3 points per game, scoring 11 to help win the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. He’s third on the team in reboundsin (6.7), while also leading the team in 3-pointers (65). Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
    Caleb Broodo, 6-7 forward, RS freshman, Houston (Midland Dow): Broodo (30) has six rebounds in seven games this season for the Cougars.
    Caleb Broodo, 6-7 forward, RS freshman, Houston (Midland Dow): Broodo (30) has six rebounds in seven games this season for the Cougars. Troy Glasgow, Associated Press
    Jamal Cain, 6-7 forward, sophomore, Marquette (Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology): A Pontiac native, Cain (23) has appeared in 28 games, including three starts, for the Golden Eagles. He averages 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
    Jamal Cain, 6-7 forward, sophomore, Marquette (Detroit Cornerstone Health & Technology): A Pontiac native, Cain (23) has appeared in 28 games, including three starts, for the Golden Eagles. He averages 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Matt Marton, Associated Press
    Marvin Clark II, 6-7 forward, senior, St. John’s (Michigan State): Another player who helped the Spartans reach the Final Four in 2015, Clark averages 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Red Storm. He’s started 32 of 33 games, and 65 of 66 over two seasons at St. John’s.
    Marvin Clark II, 6-7 forward, senior, St. John’s (Michigan State): Another player who helped the Spartans reach the Final Four in 2015, Clark averages 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Red Storm. He’s started 32 of 33 games, and 65 of 66 over two seasons at St. John’s. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
    Aubrey Dawkins, 6-6 guard, RS junior, UCF (Michigan): Dawkins is second on the Golden Knights in scoring at 15.2 points per game, and top 3-point shooter at 39 percent (67 of 171). He’s also averaging five rebounds per game.
    Aubrey Dawkins, 6-6 guard, RS junior, UCF (Michigan): Dawkins is second on the Golden Knights in scoring at 15.2 points per game, and top 3-point shooter at 39 percent (67 of 171). He’s also averaging five rebounds per game. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
    Rob Edwards, 6-4 guard, RS junior, Arizona State (Detroit Cass Tech): Edwards sat out last season after transferring from Cleveland State, but has been a key cog in Tempe this season, starting 19 of 26 games he’s played. He’s averaging 11.3 points and draining 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, scoring in double figures in seven of the last eight games he’s played, including a season-high 28 Feb. 16 against Utah.
    Rob Edwards, 6-4 guard, RS junior, Arizona State (Detroit Cass Tech): Edwards sat out last season after transferring from Cleveland State, but has been a key cog in Tempe this season, starting 19 of 26 games he’s played. He’s averaging 11.3 points and draining 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, scoring in double figures in seven of the last eight games he’s played, including a season-high 28 Feb. 16 against Utah. John Locher, Associated Press
    Nick Perkins, 6-8 forward, senior Buffalo (Milan): Perkins is the Bulls’ sixth-man extraordinaire, leading the team in rebounds (7.3) while averaging 14.4 points for the Mid-American Conference champions. The Ypsilanti native is a three-time MAC Sixth Man of the Year for Nate Oats, the former Romulus High coach.
    Nick Perkins, 6-8 forward, senior Buffalo (Milan): Perkins is the Bulls’ sixth-man extraordinaire, leading the team in rebounds (7.3) while averaging 14.4 points for the Mid-American Conference champions. The Ypsilanti native is a three-time MAC Sixth Man of the Year for Nate Oats, the former Romulus High coach. Tony Dejak, Associated Press
    Duane Washington Jr., 6-3 guard, freshman, Ohio State (Grand Rapids Christian): Washington played three years at Grand Rapids Christian before finishing his prep career in California. In his first season in Columbus, Washington has played 33 games (two starts), averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.
    Duane Washington Jr., 6-3 guard, freshman, Ohio State (Grand Rapids Christian): Washington played three years at Grand Rapids Christian before finishing his prep career in California. In his first season in Columbus, Washington has played 33 games (two starts), averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
    Trevion Williams, 6-9 forward, freshman Purdue (Detroit Henry Ford Academy): Williams started eight games for the Big Ten regular-season co-champion, averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He had a pair of double-doubles.
    Trevion Williams, 6-9 forward, freshman Purdue (Detroit Henry Ford Academy): Williams started eight games for the Big Ten regular-season co-champion, averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He had a pair of double-doubles. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
    OTHERS: Corey Allen, Georgia State (Ypsilanti), transfer; Taylor Currie, Wisconsin (Clarkston), redshirt; Greg Eboigbodin, Northeastern (U-D Jesuit), transfer; Greg Elliott (pictured), Marquette (Detroit East English Village), redshirt; Milan Williams, Colgate (Detroit Country Day)
    OTHERS: Corey Allen, Georgia State (Ypsilanti), transfer; Taylor Currie, Wisconsin (Clarkston), redshirt; Greg Eboigbodin, Northeastern (U-D Jesuit), transfer; Greg Elliott (pictured), Marquette (Detroit East English Village), redshirt; Milan Williams, Colgate (Detroit Country Day) Marco Garcia, Associated Press
      West Region

      No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Montana

      When: 9:20 p.m. Thursday 

      Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

      TV/radio: TNT/WWJ 950

      Records: Michigan 28-6, Montana 26-8

      Next up: Winner faces winner between No. 7 Nevada and No. 10 Florida

      jhawkins@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

       

