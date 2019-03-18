Michigan last faced Oregon two seasons ago in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan appears to have lined up its first nonconference opponent for the 2019-20 season.

According to CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, Michigan and Oregon have agreed to a home-and-home series that will begin on Dec. 14 in Ann Arbor. The return game will be played in Eugene, Ore., in 2020.

The teams most recently crossed paths two seasons ago in the Sweet 16 when Oregon prevailed, 69-68, after Derrick Walton Jr.’s last-second shot bounced off the front of the rim. The Ducks went on to reach the Final Four that year and fell to eventual champion North Carolina.

Michigan and Oregon also squared off in the 2014 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, where the Wolverines came away with a 70-63 victory. Overall, the programs have met five times since 1955 and Michigan holds a 4-1 record in the series.

While none of Michigan's other 2019-20 nonconference matchups are known, the Wolverines are expected to be one of eight teams to participate in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis preseason tournament in the Bahamas. North Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon, Iowa State, Seton Hall, Alabama and Southern Miss are the other participants, meaning the Wolverines and Ducks could play twice next season.

Michigan (28-6) and Oregon (23-12) both reached the NCAA Tournament this season. The Wolverines are a No. 2 seed and will open play Thursday night against No. 15 seed Montana. The Ducks, who won the Pac-12 tournament to secure a spot, are a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 seed Wisconsin on Friday.

