Giovanni El-Hadi (Photo: 247sports)

Stevenson Heights Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi announced via Twitter he has verbally committed to the University of Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman had offers from Central Michigan, Indiana, Iowa and Penn State. He received an offer from Michigan on Sunday. He is the first commitment to UM's 2021 recruiting class, 247sports reported.