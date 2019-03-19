The Michigan football team will have two public practices next month at Michigan Stadium: April 6 and April 13. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan canceled the spring game last year because of the threat of inclement weather, but the Wolverines will be on display in two public practices next month at Michigan Stadium.

On April 6 and April 13 fans will be able to see the team practice. There is no admission charge.

Practice on April 6 begins at 2:15 p.m. and the spring “game” will be held April 13 at 5 p.m.

Stadium security is implementing the usual prohibited items list for the stadium.

The parking lots surrounding Michigan Stadium that are owned and operated by the university will be free and open to the public. Accessible parking for guests with mobility will be available in Lot SC-6. In addition, the Ann Arbor Pioneer High School lot will be free for fans on April 6 and limited parking will be available on April 13 for a fee of $30 per vehicle; no RV parking will be available on either date. The parking lots will open at noon for both practices.

Here's the breakdown:

April 6

► Gates open: 1:30 p.m.

► Start time: 2:15 p.m.

► Gates 1, 2 and 10 will open at 1:30 p.m. for the non-contact, helmets only practice that will start around 2:15 p.m. Fans can sit on the east side of the stadium from Section 7 through Section 39 during practice. Lower concourse restrooms, concession stands and M-Den locations will be open on the east side of the stadium. Players and coaches will not be available to sign autographs.

April 13 (spring game)

► Gates open: 4 p.m.

► Start time: 5 p.m.

Michigan Stadium gates will open at 4 p.m., with the Wolverines taking the field at 5 p.m. to begin warm-ups and drills. Michigan will conduct individual and team drills with a controlled scrimmage during a portion of practice.