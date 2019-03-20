CLOSE Former Michigan snapper Andrew Robinson describes attending the Rose Bowl to support his brother, Brad, an Ohio State snapper. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor – Andrew Robinson had nothing to lose, so he put on the proverbial blinders and went through Michigan’s Pro Day last Friday to attempt to fulfill a dream.

His father, Brad, posted on his son’s Twitter page that day an important message: Nothing to lose, everything to gain.

And that was Andrew Robinson’s approach. Maybe, as a Michigan fan, you never heard of him. That’s actually a good thing for a long snapper. Robinson, who attended Troy Athens, was a fifth-year senior last season and played in five games during his career. He handled snaps on field goals and extra points in the final two games of his career, at Ohio State and in the Peach Bowl. Ironically, his brother, Bradley, is a snapper at Ohio State, having transferred there from Michigan State.

Robinson had been training for Pro Day with Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert, along with teammates Grant Perry and Bryan Mone. There were 16 former Wolverines who participated in Pro Day last Friday. Herbert told Robinson not to have all-star expectations in terms of a 40 time or other numbers, because the most important thing was to show he’s fluid and can move athletically as a snapper.

“(He said), ‘All you’ve got to do is leave it out there, have no regrets, but you’re going to make your money in position work,’ so I felt really good coming out of the position work,” Robinson said. “My dad was here. He said I did really well. I kind of had the horse blinders on when I was snapping. Going through it, adrenaline was going, felt really good. If you get an opportunity with a team, something like that, from where I’m from, Troy, Michigan, local kid, had nothing to really lose, so I was figuring I’d leave it all out there.”

He was so focused during the drills he didn't realize the coach helping guide him last Friday was the Steelers' special teams coach. Last week as he prepared for Pro Day, Robinson said he was excited, not nervous. But the night before he tried to go to sleep by 8:30 p.m. but was restless until 10.

“I felt like a kid on Christmas Eve,” he said. “It was like Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, because it was one of those things, you’ve got nothing to lose. I was excited for that.”

After the Peach Bowl, Robinson joined his family and traveled to Pasadena to support his brother, who was playing in the Rose Bowl with the Buckeyes. It wasn’t exactly the experience he had hoped for, wanting to be there with Michigan instead, but it was memorable nonetheless.

“I got goosebumps because you grow up in Troy, Michigan, you’re a Midwestern kid, you grow up watching Big Ten versus Pac-12 in the Rose Bowl,” Robinson said. “I didn’t wear any Ohio State stuff – I had maize and blue underneath. I actually had a picture of me lifting up my plain Rose Bowl shirt and I had a Block M shirt making sure Michigan was represented there. You see that flyover and I had my phone on for that, because that’s what you watch on TV. My dad said, ‘How’s it feel?’ I go, ‘It’s just crazy because you grow up watching this game.’

“It would have been sweet if I had the opportunity to go and play in it. Obviously, that didn’t happen. When Michigan makes it to the Rose Bowl – obviously you want it to be the College Football Playoff when they make it – it’s going to be an experience. I can only imagine what it would be like for the players. Being a fan … I didn’t know what to expect. You hear all this talk about it, but it’s definitely the granddaddy of them all. Would love to see Michigan in there. When Michigan goes, I’m definitely going as a fan.”