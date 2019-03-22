Des Moines, Iowa — Defense has been the story of Michigan’s season.
The Wolverines merely added the latest chapter on Thursday night.
Thanks to another smothering performance, Michigan shut down Montana in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament first-round game and cruised to a 74-55 win at Wells Fargo Arena.
Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 2 seed Michigan (29-6). Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 14, junior center Jon Teske 11, sophomore guard Jordan Poole 10 and junior guard Zavier Simpson added four points and 10 assists.
Michigan advances to face No. 10 Florida, a 70-61 winner over No. 7 Nevada, in the second round on Saturday. Tip-off is 5:15 p.m. The game will be shown on CBS.
Sayeed Pridgett had 17 points and Ahmaad Rorie scored 10 for No. 15 Montana (26-9), which was without leading scorer and rebounder Jamar Akoh (knee) and shot 33.3 percent (20-for-60) from the field.
Michigan won last year’s meeting, 61-47, after shaking off a slow start, waiting out a clock malfunction and using a stifling second-half defensive effort to pull away.
The second act didn’t feature a similar sluggish opening sequence from the Wolverines. Rather, Michigan dug in defensively from the start and opened a 10-2 lead with 14:26 left in the first half.
Michigan’s size bothered Montana’s small-ball lineup as the Grizzlies put up one contested shot after another. And even when they moved the ball and did get clean looks — like a fast-break dunk — they couldn’t get them to drop.
While Michigan’s offense wasn’t exactly torching the nets, the Wolverines strung together a 10-2 run that was capped by a shot-clock-beating baseline jumper by Matthews to push the margin to 25-8 at the 6:22 mark.
Meanwhile, the bricks continued to pile up for Montana as it missed 21 of its first 25 shots. The Grizzlies didn’t reach double digits until the 6:09 mark and didn’t make their first 3-pointer until their 10th attempt with 2:52 left in the half en route to falling into a 34-21 halftime hole.
Montana used a nifty drive and finish by Pridgett to pull within 34-26 with 18:33 to go — the first time the deficit was down to single digits since around the 11-minute mark in the first half.
Michigan promptly countered with 10-0 run to effectively put the game out of reach. Poole and Matthews started the spurt with 3-pointers before Teske threw down a hook pass from Simpson to make it 44-26 with 16:12 to go.
The Grizzlies cut it to 14 twice until they hit an eight-minute stretch with one made field goal and could only watch as Michigan’s cushion swelled to 66-39 on a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Isaiah Livers with 6:01 remaining.
