Forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrates with fans after Michigan defeats Florida, 64-49, Saturday to reach the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Des Moines, Iowa — Michigan needed a little luck to make it out of the second round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

That wasn’t necessary this time around.

Instead, No. 2 seed Michigan used a pair second-half runs and another tenacious defensive effort to grind past No. 10 Florida, 64-49, on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole finished with 19 points and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers had 10 points for Michigan (30-6), which moves on to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season.

Michigan will face the winner of Sunday’s game between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 6 Buffalo on Thursday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Tip-off time and TV designation is to be determined.

Jalen Hudson scored for No. 10 Florida (20-16), which shot 34.5 percent (19-for-55) from the field and was held under 50 points for the first time all season.

Michigan came roaring out of the break and used an 11-0 run to start the second half. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis got things started with a friendly roll on a 3-pointer before Poole had a hand in the next eight points.

He recognized a mismatch in the post and lobbed the ball to Teske for a layup. Then after Michigan forced a five-second call, Poole capped the flurry with a three-point play and 3-pointer to make it 43-28 with 17:46 to play.

But just when it looked like Michigan on the verge of blowing it open, Hudson snapped the run with a 3-pointer and a couple defensive breakdowns helped Florida answer with a 9-0 run to cut it to 43-27 at the 14:20 mark.

And after Poole briefly stemmed things with three free throws – Michigan’s only points over a seven-minute stretch – the misses started to pile up at an alarming rate as the Wolverines hit a 1-for-12 shooting slide.

Yet, the defense never relented, and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers converted a three-point play to make it 51-41 with 7:34 remaining.

The Wolverines put it away with a 9-0 run that was capped by a thunderous fast-break dunk by Livers and 3-pointer by Poole to push it to 60-44 with 2:00 to go.

Michigan’s ball-screen action with junior guard Zavier Simpson and junior center Jon Teske gave Florida’s man-to-man defense fits as the Wolverines opened the game with three dunks and a layup.

Michigan didn’t hit its first outside shot until roughly five minutes in on four-point play from Poole, who followed that with another 3-pointer for a 15-6 lead with 13:59 left in the first half.

The teams combined to hit eight 3-pointers over the first 10 minutes, with Florida hitting five deep balls to fuel a 17-6 run. During the spurt, Florida shifted its defense to a 1-3-1 zone and Michigan could only muster three points over a six-minute stretch where they missed seven of eight shots – many on settled attempts from 3-point range – to fall behind, 23-21, at the 6:47 mark.

The Wolverines pulled out of the rough patch by getting into the teeth of Florida’s defense and holding the Gators to two baskets down the stretch. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews and Simpson both attacked the basket before Livers drained a corner 3-pointer to give Michigan a 32-28 edge at halftime.

