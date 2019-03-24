Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) dunks in the second half Saturday against Florida in a second-round NCAA Tournament game. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Des Moines, Iowa — Michigan’s Jordan Poole experienced his shining moment in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

So, it seemed only fitting that roommate and best friend Isaiah Livers had his with a posterizing dunk that put the exclamation point on Michigan’s 64-49 win over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

“I remember it was the same time last year Jordan hit that big shot,” Livers said of Poole’s winning 3-pointer against Houston. “I remember I probably had (two people) around me asking questions, and Jordan had everybody around him. Most guys would get jealous and I'm like, 'He deserves it.'

“Everybody deserves the fame. Everybody on this team is going to go through it.”

Livers’ highlight came with 4:42 left when redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews blocked a shot and quickly got the ball to junior guard Zavier Simpson. Looking up the court, Simpson threw a one-handed bounce pass to Livers on the left wing.

After taking one dribble, Livers gathered, took flight and threw down a two-handed slam over Florida’s Andrew Nembhard.

“All I remember is Jordan doing this (pointing up) on the opposite side,” Livers said. “I'm like, 'Nah, Jordan. Not this time. I'm going up to dunk this myself.' ”

During the brief time it took for the play to develop, Livers, who has had issues losing the ball when going up with one hand, said a teaching point from Michigan coach John Beilein popped into his head.

“Coach B said, ‘Go up there and finish with two, and I guarantee you that it's going to go in,’ ” Livers said. “I went up, and I don't know how I thought about it in that moment, but I went up with two and just put the ball in the basket.”

Yet, Beilein, who isn’t one for flashy plays, was more concerned about his players letting their guard down and celebrating too much after the highlight-reel dunk.

"Two points. Way to go, man,” Beilein said. “Get back on defense guys."

But among the Michigan fans and teammates, it was worth marveling at.

"First of all, I ran the floor and I thought he was going to give it to me,” Poole said. “I said I just hope he's aggressive and he dunks it. Being able to see my brother go over there and make a big-time dunk, I was just in awe.

“We see stuff like that all the time. Being able to show his athleticism, it's just amazing. Of course, we're extremely excited in the game and we love to see stuff like that.”

The dunk was part of a 13-5 closing run Michigan used to put Florida away and part of an impressive stretch for Livers, who finished with 10 points and is averaging 12 points over the past five games.

And hopefully it's the first of several memorable moments — and authoritative dunks — to come.

“I'm going to get the one-hand one of these days,” Livers said. “But I'm going to stick with two hands for now.”

Slam dunks

Florida became the 17th opponent Michigan has held under 40-percent shooting this season.

… Michigan recorded its fourth 30-win season and third under Beilein.

… Beilein is 19-7 in NCAA Tournament games at Michigan.

… Michigan improved to 3-0 against Florida in the NCAA Tournament.

