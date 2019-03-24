LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Louisville, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 24, including 12 in the first quarter to lead top-seeded Louisville past No. 8 Michigan, 71-50, on Sunday in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals (31-3) started fast and stayed in gear on the way to earning their third consecutive Sweet 16 berth.

Durr got them going with two assists before adding the first of five 3-pointers in the game and a 4-point play. She finished 9-of-23 from the field and 5-of-14 on 3's.

Louisville’s defense also came up big, holding the taller Wolverines to just 23-percent shooting in the second half and 43 percent overall. The Cardinals scored 28 off 22 turnovers, forcing 17 by halftime alone.

BOX SCORE: Louisville 71, Michigan 50

Jazmine Jones added 15 points while Sam Fuehring and Dana Evans each had 10. Kylee Shook had 10 rebounds and guard Arica Carter seven after missing two games with a left knee injury.

Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and Kayla Robbins 10 for Michigan, which fell to 1-4 all-time against Louisville.

Michigan (22-12) failed in its fifth attempt to reach the Sweet 16 in its history.

Women's NCAA Tournament: Louisville 71, Michigan 50
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Louisville guard Asia Durr attempts to block the shot of Michigan guard Nicole Munger during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville guard Asia Durr attempts to block the shot of Michigan guard Nicole Munger during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Asia Durr celebrates following a basket.
Louisville guard Asia Durr celebrates following a basket. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Jazmine Jones tries to get past the defense of Michigan forward Hailey Brown.
Louisville guard Jazmine Jones tries to get past the defense of Michigan forward Hailey Brown. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville forward Kylee Shookbrings the ball up court.
Louisville forward Kylee Shookbrings the ball up court. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Dana Evans brings the ball up court.
Louisville guard Dana Evans brings the ball up court. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Asia Durr drives under the defense of Michigan forward Hailey Brown.
Louisville guard Asia Durr drives under the defense of Michigan forward Hailey Brown. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan center Hallie Thome attempts to block the shot of Louisville forward Kylee Shook.
Michigan center Hallie Thome attempts to block the shot of Louisville forward Kylee Shook. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Dana Evans drives past the defense of Michigan forward Kayla Robbins.
Louisville guard Dana Evans drives past the defense of Michigan forward Kayla Robbins. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville forward Sam Fuehring shoots over the defense of Michigan forward Naz Hillmon.
Louisville forward Sam Fuehring shoots over the defense of Michigan forward Naz Hillmon. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Arica Carter attempts to get around the defense of Michigan guard Nicole Munger.
Louisville guard Arica Carter attempts to get around the defense of Michigan guard Nicole Munger. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico shouts instructions to her team.
Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico shouts instructions to her team. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Dana Evans, left, battles Michigan guard Amy Dilk for the ball.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, left, battles Michigan guard Amy Dilk for the ball. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Nicole Munger is fouled by Louisville forward Sam Fuehring.
Michigan guard Nicole Munger is fouled by Louisville forward Sam Fuehring. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Louisville guard Asia Durr shouts as she gets off the floor after being fouled.
Louisville guard Asia Durr shouts as she gets off the floor after being fouled. Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE