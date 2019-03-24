Louisville guard Dana Evans, left, battles Michigan guard Amy Dilk for the ball. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press)

Louisville, Ky. — Asia Durr scored 24, including 12 in the first quarter to lead top-seeded Louisville past No. 8 Michigan, 71-50, on Sunday in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals (31-3) started fast and stayed in gear on the way to earning their third consecutive Sweet 16 berth.

Durr got them going with two assists before adding the first of five 3-pointers in the game and a 4-point play. She finished 9-of-23 from the field and 5-of-14 on 3's.

Louisville’s defense also came up big, holding the taller Wolverines to just 23-percent shooting in the second half and 43 percent overall. The Cardinals scored 28 off 22 turnovers, forcing 17 by halftime alone.

BOX SCORE: Louisville 71, Michigan 50

Jazmine Jones added 15 points while Sam Fuehring and Dana Evans each had 10. Kylee Shook had 10 rebounds and guard Arica Carter seven after missing two games with a left knee injury.

Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and Kayla Robbins 10 for Michigan, which fell to 1-4 all-time against Louisville.

Michigan (22-12) failed in its fifth attempt to reach the Sweet 16 in its history.